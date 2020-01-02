Lord Hall says making the BBC less ‘London-centric’ is his ‘personal priority’

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Printed: 15:57 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:15 EST, 2 January 2020

BBC director-general Lord Corridor has stated making the Beeb much less ‘London-centric’ is his ‘private precedence’ – as he pushes again in opposition to the prime minister’s plans to overtake the company.

Questions over the BBC’s future have been raised because the basic election with Boris Johnson reported to be trying into consulting on whether or not individuals who do not pay the licence price ought to be prosecuted.

In a bid to maintain viewers onside forward of any overview, Lord Corridor doubled down on quotes he made in March final 12 months about making certain the BBC was doing extra exterior of the capital.

BBC director-general Lord Corridor has stated making the Beeb much less ‘London-centric’ is his ‘private precedence’ – as he pushes again in opposition to the prime minister’s plans to overtake the company

He additionally highlighted the ‘must proceed to take the combat to faux information’ and the significance of attracting extra younger viewers.

Elsewhere in his New Yr message to BBC staff, Lord Corridor stated the broadcaster ought to ’embrace’ elevated scrutiny following accusations of bias.

The company was accused of political bias by each the left and the appropriate within the weeks main as much as the final election.

Lord Corridor urged staff to reply to scrutiny ‘with confidence and with out complacency’.

He wrote: ‘Lastly, a phrase about a few of the current debate across the BBC.

‘Because the nation’s nationwide broadcaster we all know the BBC will all the time be the topic of official scrutiny. We additionally know this could at instances arouse sturdy passions.

‘We work for an establishment individuals genuinely care about. We should always embrace this scrutiny – as certainly we all the time have – with confidence and with out complacency.

His message additionally revealed that iPlayer obtained greater than 100 million requests within the week of Christmas – up by a 3rd on final 12 months’s quantity

‘I profoundly imagine the BBC’s values and our output have by no means mattered extra to Britain at this level in its historical past and that we have now by no means been extra related to the instances we live via.’

His message additionally revealed that iPlayer obtained greater than 100 million requests within the week of Christmas – up by a 3rd on final 12 months’s quantity.

He wrote: ‘We’re additionally beginning to give individuals the iPlayer they need and deserve – with our greatest ever Christmas week, breaking 100 million requests, up by properly over a 3rd on final 12 months’s figures.

‘We have needed to enhance iPlayer for a very long time however have been held up by regulation. We have now received previous that and are providing extra field units in addition to making programmes out there for longer.

‘The decision from audiences is obvious: 2019 has been a report 12 months with programme requests topping 4 billion for the primary time. We should now go even additional.’