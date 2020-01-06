Lord of the Rings: Gollum Game Will Not Follow Movie Depiction, Coming to PlayStation 5

Lord of the Rings followers has a brand new journey coming subsequent yr with the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The journey sport, which is being developed by Deponia developer Daedalic, is about to return to PC, HEARALPUBLICIST 5, and Xbox Sequence X someday in 2021. In an interview with Edge Journal, extra particulars on Gollum have been revealed. One of many largest? The sport might be working off of the books quite than the flicks. The truth is, the builders notice that within the books, Gollum doesn’t even have a measurement reference. One of many first illustrations depicts him as an enormous swamp monster. The aim is to make a Gollum that’s true to the books quite than Andy Serkis.

Senior Producer Kai Fiebig mentioned,

We don’t need to displease the oldsters who’ve solely seen the flicks. However in brief, he doesn’t appear to be Andy Serkis. We began with the individual he was after which advanced him. You may see that this was as soon as one thing like a human being, earlier than the Ring corrupted him. Now we have extra storytelling potentialities than the flicks ever had, and for us, it was crucial to point out a distinct set of feelings. We want any person you possibly can nearly love, and alternatively any person you may actually be afraid of. And at some factors, belief me, you’ll worry him.

Additionally in each the books and films: the Nazgûl. The builders have mentioned that the creepy riders might be current in Gollum’s plot. Nonetheless, they needed to make an exception: they will solely get the “less cool” Nazgûl. Since many of the ringwraiths have fairly particular areas and timelines within the books, they needed to resort to utilizing the few that weren’t documented as totally. Daedalic is raring to make the lesser-known “drummer and bass player of the band…more popular.”

As for one of the necessary character traits of Gollum, his cut up character will play an necessary position within the sport. All through Gollum, you’ll must make ethical selections, with the selections following the nice “Sméagol” path or the evil “Gollum” path. The sport will body these choices as battles between the 2 personalities, and as you aspect with one the sport will make it harder to aspect with the opposite. Every chapter will finish with a serious resolution, and the alternatives you make will have an effect on how straightforward it’s to really make the ultimate resolution relying on which aspect you’ve chosen in different conflicts. Gollum’s cut up character additionally makes for efficient participant steering:

In lots of video games, it’s unintentionally humorous when characters say, “Hmmm, I won’t be able to get through there, it’s full of guards.” We’re capable of give the participant direct steering about navigation as a result of Gollum talks to himself on a regular basis anyway.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches subsequent yr on PC and next-gen consoles. Gollum is meant to be the primary in a sequence of Lord of the Rings journey video games, so followers of the sequence have fairly a bit to stay up for.

[source: WCCFtech via Edge Magazine Issue 341]