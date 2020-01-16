Lord of the Ring’s Second Age of Middle-earth explained

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

There isn’t any doubt that J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary Center-earth is a well-liked setting. It is entertained the lots for many years through books, films, paintings, and even the occasional RPG. The newest manifestation might be arriving quickly sufficient within the type of the streaming large Amazon’s upcoming multi-season collection set in Center-earth.

There’s one huge catch with this newest adaptation, although. Whereas most variations of Tolkien’s world so far have targeted on his basic trilogy The Lord of the Rings or its prequel The Hobbit, Amazon is stepping additional again in time. The corporate tipped off viewers after they launched a map on their Twitter feed in early 2019 that was clearly — a minimum of to Tolkien aficionados — from the Second Age of Center-earth’s historical past.

In the event you’re questioning what the heck the “Second Age” is, you are not alone. It takes a reasonably deep dive into Tolkien’s different works to determine the timeline of occasions. The quick reply is that the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit tales primarily happen on the finish of the three,000-year Third Age; the Second Age spans roughly the three,500 years that come earlier than that.

So what occurred in the course of the Second Age that has led the artistic minds at Amazon to go in that course? Let’s dive in.