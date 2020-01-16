Lord of the Ring’s Second Age of Middle-earth explained

There isn’t any doubt that J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary Center-earth is a well-liked setting. It is entertained the lots for many years through books, films, paintings, and even the occasional RPG. The newest manifestation might be arriving quickly sufficient within the type of the streaming large Amazon’s upcoming multi-season collection set in Center-earth.
There’s one huge catch with this newest adaptation, although. Whereas most variations of Tolkien’s world so far have targeted on his basic trilogy The Lord of the Rings or its prequel The Hobbit, Amazon is stepping additional again in time. The corporate tipped off viewers after they launched a map on their Twitter feed in early 2019 that was clearly — a minimum of to Tolkien aficionados — from the Second Age of Center-earth’s historical past.
In the event you’re questioning what the heck the “Second Age” is, you are not alone. It takes a reasonably deep dive into Tolkien’s different works to determine the timeline of occasions. The quick reply is that the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit tales primarily happen on the finish of the three,000-year Third Age; the Second Age spans roughly the three,500 years that come earlier than that.
So what occurred in the course of the Second Age that has led the artistic minds at Amazon to go in that course? Let’s dive in.
However what concerning the First Age?
A “second” age implies that there was a “first” age that got here earlier than it, and Tolkien’s First Age is the first topic of his e book The Silmarillion.
The e book focuses on the adventures and tragedies of the elves of their epic wars with the Darkish Lord Morgoth. After centuries of bloodshed, Morgoth is lastly defeated within the earth-shattering Struggle of Wrath. (Significantly, the conflict actually shatters the earth.) The occasion is action-packed, with tons of dragons, eagles, orcs, elves, males, and even a bunch of balrogs and different supernatural creatures as well. When all is claimed and carried out, a whole continent is drowned, and the survivors on either side flee.
Many of the elves head west to the identical heavenly land that Frodo and Bilbo sail towards on the finish of The Return of the King. Nevertheless, a number of of the elves, together with the lads, dwarves, and any surviving baddies head additional into Center-earth, which is the place the Second Age picks up. Whereas Amazon will not be exploring the First Age, there is no doubt that it is going to be an vital backdrop because the present unfolds.
Refugees
Because of the extremely damaging Struggle of Wrath, the Second Age begins with a bunch of refugees in search of new properties. Whereas there are too many tales of settling right here and kingdom constructing there to record all of them out intimately, a number of of those new settlements are price noting.
First we now have Mithlond, a port settled by elves within the first 12 months of the Second Age. The harbor is situated on the northwestern shores of the continent and it turns into Center-earth’s main connection to the forgotten west. Followers of the Peter Jackson movies will acknowledge Mithlond by its extra generally recognized title of the Gray Havens. If that rings a bell, it is as a result of this is identical spot the place Frodo and Bilbo finally head out to sea in ring-bearing retirement.
Virtually 1700 years after the Gray Havens is constructed, the Elvish stronghold of Rivendell is based by everybody’s favourite counselor, Elrond. This time the settling takes place as a necessity after Elrond has after a nasty run-in with Sauron — extra on him in a bit. Also called Imladris and the Final Homely Home East of the Sea, Rivendell will stand as one of many chief bastions of safety for the Free Folks of Center-earth all through the remainder of the Second and Third ages, and it’ll go on to characteristic prominently within the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit tales.
Galadriel and Celeborn discover a new residence
One of many first casting leaks for Amazon’s collection was Morfydd Clark, who was slated to play a youthful model of the Elven girl Galadriel. This brings up the intriguing query of what Galadriel was as much as a number of thousand years earlier than she exhibits Frodo her mirror and spazzes out when he affords her the One Ring.
Whereas she could look younger — she’s immortal, in any case — Galadriel is definitely one of many oldest beings in all of Center-earth. By the point of the Second Age, she’s already 1000’s of years previous and married to her husband, Celeborn. The lord and woman bounce round, residing with numerous Elvish communities all through your entire Second Age.
Whereas the specifics of their story can get a bit complicated, finally, they cross the Misty Mountains and relocate to Lothlorien, however not as its rulers — not but, anyway. The elvish energy couple continues to have a heavy affect on the affairs of the age, and Galadriel is finally given her elven ring, which she makes use of to maintain her new residence secure and affluent. In some unspecified time in the future, she additionally provides start to their daughter Celebrían, who turns into the spouse of Elrond and the mom of Arwen. Whereas Galadriel and Celeborn’s time to actually shine will not come till the Third Age, there is no doubt they’re a few of the main movers and shakers of the Second Age as effectively.
A kingdom within the midst of the ocean
To date we have principally talked about Elvish occasions, however the Second Age is definitely principally targeted on the affairs of males. Whereas males had been round for fairly some time by this level, there’s one kingdom of males particularly that basically defines the Second Age: the island nation of Númenor.
After the damaging Struggle of Wrath, the Valar, the guardian spirits of Center-earth, elevate an enormous, star-shaped island out of the ocean as a present to the lads who fought in opposition to Morgoth. The island and the nation of males that finally decide on it come to outline the Second Age. In truth, it’s the presence of this island on the map that originally tipped readers off to Amazon’s plans for the timing of the story.
The primary males to decide on the island are led by their king Elros, the brother of Elrond. As a result of some very convoluted household historical past, the 2 brothers and their youngsters are given the selection to reside out their lives as both immortal elves or mortal males. Whereas Elrond turns into an immortal elvish lord, Elros turns into the primary very mortal king of Númenor, the place he guidelines for a bit over 4 hundred years. All through the Second Age, the island nation stays a drive to be reckoned with and a central a part of Tolkien’s narrative.
Getting into command
On the finish of the First Age, the Darkish Lord Morgoth is completely banished from Center-earth. Nevertheless, a lot of his servants survive, together with the balrog that fights Gandalf in Moria… and Sauron. The evil spirit that might finally turn into the Lord of the Rings was the second in command beneath the Darkish Lord in the course of the First Age, and after Morgoth is banished, Sauron himself turns into the Darkish Lord.
Getting into the ability vacuum left by his grasp, Sauron turns into the primary enemy for your entire Second and Third Ages. Roughly a thousand years into the Second Age he establishes Mordor as his chief base of operations and begins planning to trigger some bother. Nevertheless, we’re not speaking about Sauron the flaming eyeball right here, nor are we speaking a few towering dude in black armor. At this level in historical past, Sauron nonetheless seems to be fairly darn good. Relatively than attacking his elvish enemies, the Darkish Lord capitalizes on his still-attractive bodily type, calls himself Annatar, the Lord of Presents, and begins pretending to supply his friendship to any elves that might hearken to him this aspect of the Misty Mountains.
The Lord of the Rings
Sauron — er, Annatar — spends the subsequent few centuries worming his approach into the affections of the elves of Center-earth. Whereas a number of of the elvish lords, like Elrond and Galadriel, do not belief him — even when they can not determine who he’s — many of the remainder of the elves do. So far as they’re involved, this “Lord of Gifts” simply confirmed up from out of nowhere and began bestowing his unimaginable information on everybody. What’s to not love?
One group of elves that lives close to the Mines of Moria turns into significantly enchanted by the Darkish Lord in disguise. They’re led by a fellow named Celebrimbor, they usually’re well-known for being unimaginable craftsmen. With Annatar’s assist, they start to learn to forge rings of energy. Sure, these rings of energy.
It is at this level that Sauron secretly forges the One Ring. He pours a ton of his energy into the ring with the intention to use it to manage the opposite rings. When he places the One Ring on, although, the elves immediately notice that they have been duped and take their rings off with the intention to keep away from his domination. Offended at the truth that his ring gave him away earlier than he was prepared, Sauron prepares to subdue the elves the old style approach — with a conflict.
The Darkish Lord of Mordor
As soon as Sauron’s actual intentions are revealed, he calls for the opposite rings of energy, claiming that the elves by no means would have been in a position to make them with out his assist — which is technically true, aside from the three elven rings. After all, feeling betrayed, the elves refuse at hand any of their highly effective jewellery over.
Along with his pretext for conflict in hand, Sauron assaults the Free Folks of Center-earth in a bloody conflict that lasts for a number of years and practically results in the villain’s whole domination of the majority of the continent. Initially, Celebrimbor and his persons are destroyed, the Dwarves retreat to Moria, and Elrond flees north to discovered Rivendell. The Darkish Lord additionally captures the seven rings that finally would go to the Dwarves and the 9 rings that might finally be given to the Black Riders. Critically, the three elven rings stay hidden.
Simply as Sauron is making ready to do a victory lap by Center-earth, who ought to arrive on the scene however the Númenorians. That is proper, the nation of males that had been residing on the star-shaped island out in the midst of the ocean all of a sudden arrive and totally rout Sauron, sending the Darkish Lord scampering again to Mordor with little greater than a bodyguard. This protects the elves, males, and dwarves from whole destruction. Over the subsequent a number of centuries, the Númenorians and Sauron proceed to construct up their energy and jockey for energy in Center-earth.
Your humble servant
Sauron spends the subsequent millennia rebuilding his energy. He completes his tower of Barad-dûr — the one the place he lives later when he is a flaming eye — distributes the rings of energy, and units up the Black Riders as his terrifying new servants. He continues to dominate virtually all the things in sight with the essential exception of the elven kingdoms he failed to overcome and some sturdy however scattered settlements of the Númenorians alongside the coast of Center-earth.
Finally, Sauron declares that he’s the King of Males, a transfer that’s insulting to the very manly, actually unconquered Númenorians. The Númenorian king Ar-Pharazôn the Golden invades Center-earth with such a resplendent military that Sauron’s minions abandon him and not using a struggle.
At this level, Sauron surrenders. Wait, what? That is proper. Sauron, who nonetheless seems to be just like the engaging Annatar, willingly surrenders to the Númenorians and turns into their hostage. This may occasionally come throughout as a cowardly transfer on the floor, however it in the end spells doom for the Númenorians. They create the Darkish Lord again to their island nation, and it does not take lengthy earlier than the prisoner begins working his bewitchments on the king himself.
Destroyer of Númenor
Whereas Sauron arrives on Númenor as a prisoner, it does not take lengthy earlier than the scoundrel turns into so favored by the king that he is promoted to be considered one of his advisors. As soon as ready of energy, Sauron begins convincing the king’s topics to worship Morgoth, full with human sacrifices.
Sauron in the end convinces the king of Númenor to assault the Valar of their land far to the West in a delusional try to realize immortality. That is clearly a problem, and it turns into one of many uncommon circumstances in Center-earth historical past when the supreme God, Eru Ilúvatar, himself comes all the way down to intervene.
Eru destroys the rebellious king’s armada of ships and sinks the rebel island in an Atlantis-like disaster. Apparently, it is at this level in Tolkien’s mythology that the Earth is actually reshaped from a flat plain to a spherical sphere. Sauron himself is caught within the chaos and, whereas his spirit survives and heads again to Center-earth, his physique is destroyed.
Gondor and Arnor
At this level, we’re simply over three,200 years into the Second Age, with solely 250 to go. This final two and a half of centuries deal with the founding of two vital kingdoms, considered one of which any Lord of the Rings fan ought to acknowledge. We’re speaking about Arnor and Gondor, two kingdoms based by a gaggle of devoted Númenorians who rejected Sauron’s silver-tongued lies and survived the destruction of their residence by crusing away earlier than the catastrophic chaos erupted.
After they arrive in Center-earth, they be part of forces with the Elves and settle all the way down to a brand new life. These are the identical those who construct, amongst many different issues, Saruman’s tower of Orthanc, the town of Minas Tirith, and the tower at Weathertop the place Frodo is stabbed by the Black Rider. In addition they convey with them the White Tree that may be seen in The Return of the King in addition to the Palantir, the shiny seeing stone that Saruman makes use of to talk with Sauron.
Every thing seems to be hunky-dory for the 2 new kingdoms… till Sauron exhibits up in Center-earth once more.
The Final Alliance
After they notice that Sauron has returned to Mordor, the exiled Númenorians identify the fiery mountain in his land Mount Doom — sure, that Mount Doom. Not lengthy after this, Sauron begins attacking his enemies but once more, and the elves, males, dwarves, and all different free peoples in Center-earth be part of collectively to type the Final Alliance.
Whether or not they understand it or not, followers of Peter Jackson’s trilogy are literally fairly acquainted with the Final Alliance. In truth, it is one of many first issues proven within the movies. The preliminary sequence in The Fellowship of the Ring facilities on the conflict through which Sauron is destroyed, the ring is lower from his finger, and Isildur tragically refuses to destroy it within the fires of Mount Doom.
These moments originally of the monumental Jackson trilogy mark the tip of the Second Age. Not solely does the period dovetail neatly with the prevailing cinematic supply materials, however it leaves a large serving to of epic tales for the parents at Amazon to dig into because the showrunners write, the cameras roll, and the studio prepares to get their new streaming collection off the bottom and operating.
