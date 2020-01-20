Lord Tony Hall is stepping down as Director-General of the BBC

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Lord Tony Corridor is stepping down because the Director-Normal of the BBC, it has been introduced.

The shock announcement was revealed in a letter despatched to BBC employees by e mail this morning.

Corridor, who took on the function in April 2013, will proceed to steer the company for six months because the seek for his alternative will get underway.

His successor will probably be tasked with negotiating the BBC’s future with the federal government, with a brand new constitution due by 2027 and a mid-term evaluation scheduled for 2022.

In his letter to employees, Corridor mentioned it was ‘such a tough resolution for me’, including: ‘If I adopted my coronary heart I’d genuinely by no means wish to depart’.

The son of a financial institution supervisor, Corridor joined the BBC as a trainee in 1973 and was appointed Director of BBC Information in 1990.

The Chairman of the BBC, Sir David Clementi, mentioned: ‘Tony Corridor is an inspirational inventive chief, inside the UK and across the globe, and the BBC has been fortunate to have him as our Director-Normal for the final seven years.

Tony has led the BBC with integrity and a ardour for our values that’s apparent to everybody who meets him.

His reforms have formed the BBC for the longer term and he’ll depart the BBC in the summertime with our gratitude and our best possible needs.

‘Accountability for appointing his successor lies with the BBC Board.

‘Throughout the subsequent few weeks we are going to publish a job description and promote the job, in search of candidates inside the Company and externally.

‘We’re dedicated to choosing the right certified individual for the job.’