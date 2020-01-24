Lorry driver, 23,wanted over deaths of 39 migrants can be extradited from Ireland, judge rules 

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Eamonn Harrison, from Northern Eire, who is needed in reference to the invention of 39 our bodies in a refrigerated container in Essex, may be extradited from Eire to the UK, a choose in Dublin has dominated.

Mr Harrison is needed in reference to 39 counts of manslaughter, which carries a most sentence of life imprisonment, one rely of a human trafficking offence, and one rely of aiding illegal immigration.

Eight girls and 31 males, all Vietnamese nationals, had been discovered within the refrigerated trailer in an industrial park in Grey, Essex, within the early hours of October 23.

He’s alleged to have pushed the container, which held the 39 folks, to a port in Zeebrugge in Belgium, and later signed the delivery discover for the container.

Lorry driver Mo Robinson (left) has been charged with manslaughter. Eamonn Harrison (proper) faces extradition over the deaths

The victims included (high row, left to proper) Pham Tra My, 26, Anna Bui Thi Nhung, 19, Nguyen Huy Hung, 15, and (center row, left to proper) Nguyen Dinh Lurong, 20, Vo Ngoc Nam, 28, Hoang Van Tiep, 18, and (backside row, left to proper) Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26, Nguyen van Hung, 33, and Le Van Ha, 30

Mr Harrison, 23, from Mayobridge in Newry, was beforehand introduced earlier than a court docket in Dublin in December when his lawyer, Siobhan Stack, challenged a European arrest warrant to have him moved to the UK.

She mentioned allegations of manslaughter can’t be made with out explanation for loss of life, and criticised his warrant. However in the present day a choose mentioned that he may be dropped at the UK.

The group had been made up of eight girls, three boys and 28 males. The eldest was 44 and the youngest was 15.

The group had been had been from 5 provinces within the central, coastal space of Vietnam and two provinces close to Hanoi

A police officer on the scene the place the lorry was found in Grays, Essex, on October 23

Thirty of the group had been from Vietnam’s poverty-stricken provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, that are mentioned to be the heartlands of the nation’s trafficking commerce.

The group died in a container, which had been shipped to the Essex port of Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

The motive force of the lorry, Mo Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to site visitors folks, conspiracy to help illegal immigration and cash laundering.