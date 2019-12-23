Lorry driver nearly missed out on £1m after thinking he had bought his winning ticket in wrong shop

By James Gant For Mailonline

Stephen Schiltz, 54, and spouse Lesley, 55, gained a £1million lottery jackpot

A lorry driver who scooped a £1million lottery jackpot almost missed out on his winnings as a result of he stated he purchased the ticket within the fallacious store.

Stephen Schiltz, 54, rang the lottery officers in his pleasure at listening to his numbers come up.

However Camelot chiefs feared it could have been a rip-off as a result of he blended up the title of the store the place he purchased his fortunate slip from.

It raised questions over whether or not he was the true winner, till he remembered the right store to assert his cash.

He stated: ‘My thoughts was enjoying methods on me within the pleasure. However I acquired it proper in the long run. All of it looks like a dream and I simply do not wish to get up.

‘We’re sticking with our authentic Christmas plans as a result of it’s kind of late to alter them now.

‘We’re each low upkeep. I will most likely nonetheless get socks however this 12 months they may not be Primark.

‘After Christmas is when it would change our plans a bit. We’re going to go to kinfolk in Australia.’

Mr Schiltz and spouse Lesley, 55, had moved to Wales from London after racking up money owed with six kids and dwelling prices.

The lately retired Sainsbury’s lorry driver stated: ‘It was a day after day wrestle and we had been dwelling hand to mouth.

‘We had been additionally coping with knife crime in London so we determined to maneuver away.’

The couple moved to Pontardawe, South Wales, simply seven months earlier than their huge win.

Mr Schiltz stated: ‘I could not consider it. I heard the numbers and my buddies informed me I ought to test my ticket.

‘So I scanned the code on my cellphone and it got here up. It stated I had gained £1million.

‘I rang Lesley and she or he thought I used to be pranking her as a result of I’ve been identified to do that previously.’

The couple moved to South Wales to be close to to Lesley’s brother.

They take pleasure in a date evening each Thursday and nonetheless carried on the custom on the New Lodge pub.

However this time they acquired a free Christmas Dinner to rejoice their win.

Mr Schiltz stated: ‘The win simply made our date evening further particular.’

The retired driver now hopes to arrange a household engineering enterprise along with his brother in legislation.

Mrs Schiltz, who plans to proceed working coaching carers, stated: ‘It is simply been wonderful and we’re wanting ahead to travelling within the New 12 months.’