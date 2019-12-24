December 24, 2019 | 6:29pm | Up to date December 24, 2019 | 6:30pm

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is because of go on trial on predatory sexual assault fees in Manhattan subsequent month, is now going through extra warmth from prosecutors in California.

The Los Angeles District Legal professional’s Workplace says it’s reviewing eight circumstances of sexual misconduct towards the 67-year-old producer, in response to a report in Selection Tuesday.

A spokesman for the workplace wouldn’t present particulars of the alleged acts, however the journal mentioned that prosecutors within the Metropolis of Angels have been reviewing claims towards Weinstein for 2 years.

Beverly Hills and Los Angeles police every turned over 4 circumstances to prosecutors in 2018, Selection mentioned.

The district legal professional’s workplace had not supplied updates on these circumstances since August of that yr.

One of many circumstances entails an Italian mannequin who was allegedly raped by Weinstein on the Mr. C Beverly Hills resort in 2013, in response to Selection, which reported she was interviewed by Los Angeles police in 2017 and the case later turned over to the DA.

Manhattan prosecutors plan to name three witnesses to testify about Weinstein’s “prior bad acts” of their case set to go on trial Jan. 6, together with a girl who alleged she was raped by Weinstein at a resort in Beverly Hills on Feb. 19, 2013 — although it was unclear if she was the mannequin.

Weinstein, who’s free on bail, faces life in jail if convicted.

He has been accused of sexual assault or sexual harassment by greater than 80 ladies however has denied that he had non-consensual intercourse along with his accusers.