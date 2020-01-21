Losing Has Never Been More Lucrative At The Australian Open

When Johanna Larsson walked off court docket 22 at Melbourne Park on Monday, she grew to become the primary tennis participant to lose at this 12 months’s Australian Open. The 31-year-old Swedish qualifier misplaced in 57 minutes – sufficient time for her to make greater than most Australians earn in a 12 months.

The Australian Open will not be the world’s richest tennis event nevertheless it rewards its losers like no different. Larsson and 127 different women and men will not progress past the primary spherical however every will take dwelling A$90,000 ($61,866) as compensation.

First-round losers within the males’s and ladies’s singles occasions will collectively obtain greater than A$11 million of the A$71 million on provide on the event. The A$90,000 funds are greater than the typical Australian earns in a 12 months primarily based on Australian Bureau of Statistics information that places common weekly earnings at A$1,633.80 as of Might 2019. In freshly-converted U.S. greenback phrases, they’re additionally greater than funds to first-round losers eventually 12 months’s French Open ($51,028), Wimbledon ($58,514) and the U.S. Open ($58,000) occasions.

2020 Australian Open – Day 1

In asserting this 12 months’s prize pool on Dec. 24, 2019, Australian Open event director Craig Tiley stated the 20% pay improve for first-round losers was a part of an try to enhance pay and situations for a deeper pool of gamers.

“This year, as we do every year, we worked with the tours to establish the weighting for prize money increases round-by-round, and we pushed to reward players competing early in the tournament in both singles and doubles,” he stated.

Winners of the boys’s and ladies’s singles occasions should make do with a lower than 1% improve. They’re unlikely to complain; each will obtain pretax funds of A$four.12 million.

There’s little doubt that tennis rewards its champions handsomely. Roger Federer, a six-time winner of the Australian Open, has gained greater than $129 million over his skilled profession.

Australia’s finest participant Ashleigh Barty gained greater than $10 million in 2019 when she completed the 12 months on the prime of the ladies’s world rankings. Her November win on the Ladies’s Tennis Affiliation Finals in Shenzhen, China made her $four.42 million – the most important prize packet ever for a male or feminine tennis participant.

Gender inequality has been addressed at grand slams with Wimbledon turning into the final main to realize pay-parity in 2007. However the energy hole between high- and low-ranked stays.

The choice by event organizers to push-ahead with qualifying occasions — winners get the previous few locations in the principle attracts — amid smoke haze from Australia’s wildfires had many questioning whether or not prime gamers could be pressured to endure related situations.

The world’s 237th-ranked participant on the boys’s singles tour Liam Broady took to Twitter to query why he and others had been required to play tennis open air whereas locals had been being inspired to maintain pets inside over air high quality fears. “All players need protection not just a select few,” he wrote.

