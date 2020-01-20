Lost 3-Year-Old Girl Reunited With Parents Within 2 Hours In Mumbai

A Three-year-old woman who acquired separated from her dad and mom in Sion Koliwada space of Mumbai. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A Three-year-old woman who acquired separated from her dad and mom in Sion Koliwada space of Mumbai on Monday afternoon was reunited with them inside two hours, police mentioned.

Sub-Inspector Nitin Zade discovered the kid crying beneath a bridge within the space, however she was unable to offer instructions to her house, an Antop Hill police station official mentioned.

“The child was taken around the area in a police van to see if she could point us her home, but the effort failed. Meanwhile, Zade had circulated her photograph to the staff who started making the rounds of public places in the vicinity,” he mentioned.

A policeman who reached KD Gaikwad Corridor within the space with the kid’s discovered her dad and mom ready there distressed, the official mentioned.

“The family was here from Naigaon for an engagement ceremony, and the child stepped out when her parents were busy. However, once out on the road, she was unable to go back and stood beneath a bridge crying,” he added.

