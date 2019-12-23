Lost in Space season 2 is coming to Netflix tonight

Misplaced in House season 2 is headed to Netflix on Christmas Eve! For those who keep up late, you can begin binge-watching the brand new season of the Netflix unique sequence.

New episodes of Misplaced in House are coming to Netflix very quickly! Will you be staying up late to look at Misplaced in House season 2 on Netflix?

The brand new season of the Netflix unique sequence can be added to the streaming service at 12:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, also called Christmas Eve.

We’ve been ready what looks like without end for season 2. It’s been about 20 months because the first season of the sequence premiered on Netflix in April 2018, so that you may have to binge-watch the previous couple of episodes of the season earlier than season 2 is added to the streaming service.

The total solid is again for season 2! Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins, Parker Posey, Sibongile Mlambo, and Ignacio Serricchio star within the new season. There’s sure to be a number of new characters launched, as nicely.

We shared the trailer for season 2 beneath!

Misplaced in House season 2 doubtless picks up shortly after the occasions of the primary season on Christmas Eve. Will Robinson and the remainder of the household have, once more, landed on a brand new planet with, after all, new and numerous threats. This time, Will and the Robinsons have a brand new mission apart from survival and making it to Alpha Centauri. They’re additionally searching for their robotic!

Netflix clearly has large plans for season 2. They wouldn’t be rolling out the brand new season over Christmas in the event that they didn’t anticipate a ton of followers to be tuning in for these episodes. I’m guessing there’s going to be a ton of individuals watching, and if that occurs, Misplaced in House season three is all however inevitable.

We’ll let you already know what’s to return in season 2 of the sequence! Be sure you are tuning in over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day or avoiding social media to steer clear of spoilers!