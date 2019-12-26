Lottery winner jailed for dangling his three-year-old daughter off a high-rise balcony

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Keith Butterley, 43, from Sheffield, pleaded responsible to youngster cruelty and has been jailed

A lottery winner has been jailed for dangling his three-year-old daughter from a excessive rise balcony throughout a drunken row along with his companion.

Keith Butterley, 43, threatened to leap from the constructing with the toddler, earlier than making on a motorbike with the kid balanced on the deal with bars.

After yelling at horrified passersby, the twisted father from Sheffield returned to the balcony because the police arrived and warned the officers he would order his giant canine to assault if they didn’t again off.

A heart-pounding 75-minute stand-off ensued and Butterley, continued to make threats about leaping from the peak with the younger woman, who was lastly reunited together with her petrified mom.

Earlier than being handed a four-and-a-half-year jail sentence after pleading responsible to youngster cruelty, he scooped £300,000 on the Nationwide Lottery whereas in custody.

Decide Peter Kelson QC admonished Butterley, at Sheffield Crown Court docket: ‘You would have dropped her in your drunken state.’

Saying the woman was put in ‘nice peril’, he added: ‘How rather more sadistic can or not it’s than by punishing your companion by holding her youngster over a peak while drunk?’

The courtroom heard that neighbours have been awoken at 5.50am on September 2, final yr, by the screams of adults and youngsters ‘in misery’ in a close-by flat, in Sheffield, South Yorks.

Prosecutor Ian Goldsack mentioned that the 2 witnesses noticed a person and a girl on the balcony of a close-by flat.

Mr Goldsack mentioned Butterley, who has 19 earlier convictions for 43 offences, disappeared again into the flat.

‘He emerged with a blanket containing a younger youngster,’ he mentioned.

‘The male leant ahead over the balcony, holding her up in such a approach that her flesh was uncovered.’

Butterley then shouted at one of many witnesses ‘ what the f*** are you taking a look at?’

Mr Goldsack mentioned: ‘A short while later he emerged nonetheless carrying the kid and rode off on a motorbike with the kid perched on the deal with bars.

‘He went again on to the balcony and he then threatened to throw himself and the kid off the balcony.’

The stand-off lasted for about 75 minutes earlier than he handed his daughter over to her mom and he was arrested.

Butterley was as a consequence of stand trial for youngster cruelty however didn’t attend and was arrested and jailed for failing to give up to bail.

While in custody, Butterley, who believed his companion had been untrue, hit the lottery jackpot.

The three-year-old woman, her older eight-year-old brother and their mom, have now been rehoused to a secret location by social providers.

Mitigating, Stephen Littlewood described the incident as ‘very distressing’ and ‘a horrendous crime’.

Mr Littlewood mentioned his consumer has since ‘come into cash with a lottery win.’

Decide Kelson QC noticed there may be ‘a lot cash floating round’ that his victims may properly pursue compensation claims within the civil courts.