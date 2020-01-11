Lottery-winning builder takes on MORE work and even buys a second-hand van to save £10,000 

By Michael Powell for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 17:31 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:31 EST, 11 January 2020

Together with his newly acquired huge fortune, he might have chosen to by no means do one other day’s work in his life.

However two months after his £105 million lottery win, Steve Thomson remains to be working laborious as a builder.

Our unique footage present the 42-year-old in a black jacket, scruffy denims and a woolly hat putting in a brand new entrance door and double-glazed home windows in a porch at a property close to his dwelling in Selsey, West Sussex.

He was praised after his EuroMillions win when he vowed to not go away any of his clients within the lurch within the run-up to Christmas.

Now the father-of-three is taking over additional work and has additionally handled himself to a VW van – however slightly than purchase new, he opted for a second-hand automobile, saving himself about £10,000.

Mr Thomson stated: ‘I am only a regular man and I do not need this to vary me. I am a person of my phrase and I promised I’d full these jobs so that is what I’ll do.’

Whereas he was engaged on the porch, a neighbour enquired about having a brand new entrance door fitted at their dwelling too.

‘Steve was completely happy sufficient to tackle that work and made an appointment to go to the person’s deal with,’ an onlooker stated.

‘The builders had the radio on and Steve took some ribbing from his workmates when Jessie J’s tune Worth Tag got here on. All of them joined in singing the refrain: ‘It is all concerning the cash, cash, cash.’ ‘

Mr Thomson stated he was ‘on the verge of getting a coronary heart assault’ when he realised he had matched all seven numbers after his win final November.

He solely bothered to examine his ticket when a colleague who was choosing him up for work was operating late.

Mr Thomson and his spouse, shopworker Lenka, 41, stated they plan to purchase a brand new dwelling so their eight-year-old daughter and two sons aged ten and 15 can lastly have their very own bedrooms.

A neighbour of the household, Ellie Wooden, 42, stated: ‘Steve and his spouse are salt of the earth. I am not shocked that Steve is continuous to complete off jobs he had on his books – that is simply the kind of man he’s. He’d by no means go away anybody within the lurch.’