Channel four has introduced this yr’s line-up for The Nice Superstar Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers, which options veteran actor Richard Dreyfuss.

The Jaws and Stand by Me star might be joined within the tent by 19 different well-known faces, together with documentarian Louis Theroux, British tennis participant Johanna Konta and singer-songwriter James Blunt.

The five-part collection will return in 2020, with 4 celebrities battling for the Star Baker crown over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper.

Richard Dreyfuss Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Photographs

Queer Eye’s vogue guru Tan France might be sporting oven gloves alongside The One Present presenter Alex Jones and TV choose Rob Rinder. This Morning’s Alison Hammond, TV persona Scarlett Moffatt and radio presenter Kelly Brook can even be competing with The Inbetweeners’ actor James Buckley and Emmerdale’s Caroline Quentin.

The collection can even see comedians Russell Howard, Jenny Éclair, Joel Dommett and Mo Gilligan whip out their rolling pins, with YouTuber Joe Sugg and Love Island star Ovie Soko becoming a member of them within the tent.

EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer can also be featured on the line-up, contemporary from her debut on the Masked Singer, the place she was the primary celeb to be revealed.

The Masked Singer – Patsy Palmer unmasked ITV

The collection, produced by Love Productions, will see Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return as judges with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig presenting the collection. Earlier celeb contestants have included John Lithgow, Teri Hatcher and Russell Model.

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off is a key ingredient in our Stand Up to Cancer recipe,” stated Sarah Lazenby, Head of Codecs and Options at Channel four. “We’ve seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials. We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers, there’s never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent.”

Kieran Smith, the collection government producer, stated: “We are thrilled to be partnering up with SU2C once again and helping to raise crucial funds in the fight against cancer.”