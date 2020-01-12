Louis Theroux: Selling Sex documentary on BBC Two – everything you need to know

Louis Theroux, one of many nation’s finest identified and celebrated documentary movie makers returns to BBC Two on Sunday with a movie in regards to the world of people that pay for intercourse, or are paid to offer sexual companies.

What’s Louis Theroux: Promoting Intercourse about?

Louis meets ladies legally offering sexual companies, both to make a residing or to complement their earnings, doubtlessly incomes a whole bunch of kilos per hour. However slightly than on the streets or in unlawful brothels, these ladies promote intercourse from their very own properties or lodges, utilising expertise to share images, make bookings and vet potential purchasers – making the trade extra accessible and, based on some, safer than the unlawful options. As Louis meets a few of these collaborating on this new sexual economic system, he explores whether or not promoting intercourse can ever be a wholesome technique to make cash.

Radio Instances’s deputy TV editor, David Butcher, says:

In one other of his unsettling safaris, Louis seems on the “new sexual economy”. He’s exploring the truth that throughout Britain, social media and specialist web sites have made legally exchanging intercourse for cash simpler than ever.

Louis wears his uncomfortable vicar look a good bit as he meets ladies – from broadly differing backgrounds – who aren’t full-time intercourse employees however make a profitable sideline from sleeping with strangers. “It’s quite fun,” says artwork scholar Ashley. “It’s like going out, but without the commitment because it’s only one hour and then I can leave.”

Single mom Victoria says the flexibleness makes it the proper part-time job to slot in with taking care of her youngsters. However Louis senses there are deeper points and as ever, gently probes individuals’s motives to seek out issues they themselves are solely simply realising.

Louis Theroux: Promoting Intercourse is on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

The present will likely be obtainable to stream by way of BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.