Louis Theroux: Selling Sex on BBC Two – everything you need to know

Louis Theroux, one of many nation's greatest recognized and celebrated documentary movie makers returns to BBC Two on Sunday with a movie concerning the world of people that pay for intercourse, or are paid to offer sexual companies.

What’s Louis Theroux: Promoting Intercourse about?

Louis meets ladies legally offering sexual companies, both to make a dwelling or to complement their revenue, doubtlessly incomes a whole bunch of kilos per hour. However fairly than on the streets or in unlawful brothels, these ladies promote intercourse from their very own houses or lodges, utilising expertise to share pictures, make bookings and vet potential purchasers – making the trade extra accessible and, in line with some, safer than the unlawful alternate options. As Louis meets a few of these taking part on this new sexual financial system, he explores whether or not promoting intercourse can ever be a wholesome approach to make cash.

Radio Occasions’s deputy TV editor, David Butcher, says:

In one other of his unsettling safaris, Louis appears to be like on the “new sexual economy”. He’s exploring the truth that throughout Britain, social media and specialist web sites have made legally exchanging intercourse for cash simpler than ever.

Louis wears his uncomfortable vicar look a good bit as he meets ladies – from extensively differing backgrounds – who aren’t full-time intercourse employees however make a profitable sideline from sleeping with strangers. “It’s quite fun,” says artwork scholar Ashley. “It’s like going out, but without the commitment because it’s only one hour and then I can leave.”

Single mom Victoria says the flexibleness makes it the right part-time job to slot in with taking care of her kids. However Louis senses there are deeper points and as ever, gently probes individuals’s motives to seek out issues they themselves are solely simply realising.

