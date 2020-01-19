Louis Vuitton Buys World’s Second-Largest Diamond

Louis Vuitton bought the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond discovered by Lucara Diamonds.

Washington:

After ruling the world of luxurious purses, French vogue model Louis Vuitton has set its sight within the jewelry market because it lately bought the world’s second-largest diamond, reported Individuals journal.

The distinguished model bought the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond discovered by Lucara Diamond Company in April 2019 from Botswana’s Karowe mine.

The diamond firm later struck a take care of the luxurious model for the tennis ball-sized gem.

With out revealing the precise value of the rock, chief govt of Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke, informed New York Occasions that the worth was in thousands and thousands and additional acknowledged that their transfer will shock a few of their key rivals.

“Nobody expects us to put such an emphasis on high jewellery. I think it will spice things up a bit. Wake up the industry,” Mr Burke informed New York Occasions.

Former president of Antwerp Diamond Trade, Marcel Pruwer, estimated that the second-largest diamond had an estimated value of round USD 50 million.

The mother or father firm of Luis Vuitton, LVMH additionally lately acquired the American luxurious jewellery firm Tiffany & Co. for USD 16.2 billion.