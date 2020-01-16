Louisiana authorities seek to arrest Odell Beckham Jr. for backside slap

Louisiana authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr., a star large receiver for the Cleveland Browns, for easy battery after he appeared to slap the buttocks of a police officer after faculty soccer’s nationwide title recreation Monday night time.

A police official in New Orleans stated she had no different particulars in regards to the warrant, and a court docket official stated a replica of it was not but accessible.

The episode, recorded on a video, happened within the locker room of Louisiana State after the college, the place Beckham performed for 3 seasons, gained the title by beating Clemson. Within the video, a police officer is addressing an LSU participant when Beckham approaches from behind and seems to strike the officer together with his proper hand.

Beckham’s agent and the Browns didn’t instantly return requests for remark Thursday.