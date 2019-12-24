December 24, 2019 | 2:34am

A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana used an uncommon technique to unfold blessings throughout city on Sunday: a crop duster.

Members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island loaded 100 gallons of the blessed liquid onto the aircraft to be sprayed on the encompassing city and close by farms, in response to a Fb put up by the Diocese of Lafayette.

Cow Island is situated about 160 miles east of New Orleans. The unincorporated group is in Vermilion Parish.

Parishioners additionally introduced water from their properties to the airstrip to be blessed by Rev. Matthew Barzare.

The social media put up had been shared greater than 500 occasions as of Monday afternoon. Some commentators requested a go to by the blessed crop dusters to their cities.

The blessing was the thought of L’Eryn Detraz, a Cow Island native who serves as a missionary in Ohio, the diocese stated.