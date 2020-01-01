Louisiana couple killed in New Year’s Eve boat explosion in Puerto Rico

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

A Louisiana couple dwelling in Puerto Rico died on New Yr’s Eve after their catamaran boat exploded and caught fireplace.

Collect (Gate) and Ginna Tannehill had been on their boat – a 42ft lengthy watercraft known as the Miss Journey Lagoon – when a blaze broke out on the marina of Puerto Actual in Cabo Rojo, native outlet Noti Uno reported.

Authorities had been known as in regards to the explosion at spherical 6.45pm on Tuesday night time.

In response to Sergeant Stuart Ares of the Explosives Division of the Mayagüez Police Division, the fireplace is believed to have began within the boat’s kitchen space.

He added that Gate’s physique was utterly burned whereas his spouse died of suffocation from smoke inhalation. The couple are mentioned to be of their 60s.

A pal of the couple’s, Dario Vissepo, took to Fb and defined that he had simply seen the pair at his retailer previous to their boat catching fireplace.

‘“We could be again later on your (retailer) New Yr’s social gathering,”‘ the person mentioned Gina advised him moments earlier than she died.

The couple’s pal added that the Tannehills had simply spent a yr travelling the Caribbean, returning to Puerto Rico on Christmas Eve. Vissepo mentioned that the couple had deliberate on making Puerto Rico their endlessly residence

Vissepo shared that he and two others tried to make use of ‘whimsy boat water hoses’ to quell the fireplace earlier than firemen arrived on the scene.

‘Gina & Gate the place blessed with being such fantastic warmhearted human beings, all the time with a smile and tremendous pleasant,’ the person mentioned of his pals.