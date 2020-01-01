January 1, 2020 | 2:30pm | Up to date January 1, 2020 | 2:30pm

A Louisiana couple died in Puerto Rico when the catamaran they have been aboard erupted in flames on New Yr’s Eve, officers mentioned.

Fb

Collect Tannehill and spouse, Ginna, have been on the 42-foot Miss Journey Lagoon anchored within the marina of Puerto Actual in Cabo Rojo when the blaze broke out Tuesday night within the kitchen space, in response to Puerto Rican information outlet El Vocero.

There was a 911 name positioned round 6:45 p.m., officers mentioned.

The couple — believed to be of their late 60s — was lifeless when authorities arrived on the scene, outlet Noti Uno reported. Collect was killed within the inferno whereas his spouse died from smoke inhalation.

Police mentioned an investigation was launched to find out the reason for the fireplace.

The pair’s buddy, Dario Vissepo, mentioned they sailed to Cabo Rojo on earlier events, however had returned final week to make Puerto Rico “their home for good.”

“Gina & Gate were blessed with being such wonderful warmhearted human beings, always with a smile and super friendly,” Vissepo wrote on Fb. “We shared countless joyful times of camaraderie in our beer garden, marina and onboard.”