January 2, 2020 | 10:26am

A Lousiana teen is accused of ripping the testicles of one other man who turned combative following a “bad day at work,” officers mentioned.

Corey Jones, 18, fought with the person on New 12 months’s Eve after he returned to the Baton Rouge dwelling after “a bad day at work,” information station WAFB reported.

After beginning a verbal altercation with Jones, the duo turned engaged in a battle throughout which the 18-year-old tore the person’s scrotum open, in accordance with the information station.

Jones was charged with home abuse battery with severe bodily harm, and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, in accordance with authorities.

The opposite man will probably require stitches, which can go away a everlasting scar, WAFB reported.