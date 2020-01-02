January 1, 2020 | 9:46pm

What gave it away?

A Louisiana girl was arrested Saturday night time after cops allegedly discovered meth at her house inside a plastic container labeled “Dope.”

Candyce Neel, 41, of West Monroe was charged with possession of a managed harmful substance after police discovered medicine at her house, reported The Smoking Gun, citing a possible trigger affidavit.

Neel, who tried to cover from cops in her yard earlier than being detained, allegedly “admitted ownership” of the methamphetamine, the report stated.

She is being held in jail on $three,000 bond.

Neel is not any stranger to the regulation.

She has beforehand been arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of stolen items, and driving and not using a license, the report stated.