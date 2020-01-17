Love Aaj Kal Trailer Memes of Karthik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan Trending on Social Media! Fans Roast their Romantic Moment!

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are within the information for his or her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. Contemplating the quantity of PR buzz across the film, followers are equally excited concerning the prospects of the upcoming film. The trailer of Love Aaj Kal simply launched not too long ago and social media is buzzing about it for some time now. The trailer units the expectation for an lovely love story with overflowing chemistry between the 2. Love Aaj Kal is a sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s film from 2009 which paired Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan within the lead roles.

Nonetheless, the trailer of Love Aaj Kal not solely created a buzz for its steamy chemistry between Karthik and Sara. It additionally fueled a meme fest which was a results of the tacky dialogues used within the film. As anticipated, the millennials turned their ‘meme mode’ on and social media stood again, watched and laughed. Sara dialogue saying “Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho” (You’ve gotten began disturbing me) has been used to churn out some hilarious memes.

Karthik Aryan was not neglected both. His dialogue “Aana toh puri tarah aana ya toh aana hi mat” (In the event you’re coming, come ‘fully’ else don’t come) has additionally triggered the meme abilities of the subsequent gen.

Listed here are some hilarious memes which made it to our listing:

Crush :- I Like odor of Petrol

Me :- #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/fF9K0RB5J5 — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 17, 2020

Me to all recreated songs and remakes:#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKaltrailer #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eL08kDRsgF — Sport Of Memes (@GameOfMemes5) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal When my wage on paper is ₹50,000 however after deductions solely ₹35000 is being credited each month. Me : pic.twitter.com/HoaZmDjsEg — Ƙᥲᑲír Ⲙᥲѕѕ🔥 (@KabirMass) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal When freelancers chase for cost. Company/model: pic.twitter.com/edqop0IENF — Rumana (@RumanaNazarali) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKal2 Me: saari sabji leli hai…bas dhaniya nahi mil raha..aa jaun wapas? Mother: pic.twitter.com/JTJ35faJq9 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 17, 2020