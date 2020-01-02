“Love At First Sight”: Ganguly Recalls Harbhajan’s Eden Gardens Heroics

The epic Take a look at match between India and Australia on the Eden Gardens in March 2001 was stuffed with drama, nail-biting rigidity and a few good particular person performances. Whereas VVS Laxman’s mammoth knock of 281 and his 376-run partnership with Rahul Dravid after Australia enforced the follow-on could also be the very first thing to come back to thoughts when the conflict is talked about, Harbhajan Singh’s contribution with the ball was no much less a match-winning effort. The off-spinner, who was recalled to the Take a look at facet on the time on then-captain Sourav Ganguly’s insistence, took a hat-trick in Australia’s first innings and completed the match with 13 wickets.

“They say it’s love at first sight. And when I saw Harbhajan bowl at Eden, picking up 14 wickets it was love at first sight for a cricketer who I believed would go on to change things for Indian cricket,” Sourav Ganguly mentioned in a present on India At the moment.

“And 800 wickets after that, I am not surprised. He and Anil (Kumble) were the two best spinners India has ever had together in terms of the no of wickets and the impact that they have had on Test matches,” the BCCI President mentioned.

Anil Kumble missed that essential collection with an harm and Ganguly didn’t have a number of choices on the time in opposition to a rampant Australian facet that was on a 15-match successful streak. The Steve Waugh-led facet prolonged that run to 16 wins within the first match of the collection in Mumbai.

“It was a new team with no Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath two of the best bowlers of that time in Indian cricket,” Ganguly mentioned.

“Harbhajan Singh was a new commodity. I played 3 different spinners in 3 different Test matches. 1st one was Rahul Sanghvi, 2nd was Venkatapathy Raju, 3rd one was Neelesh Kulkarni. And my only wicket-taker was Harbhajan Singh because Anil Kumble was injured,” he mentioned.

Ganguly additional underlined the significance of Anil Kumble within the facet on the time.

“Anil Kumble not playing in India is a huge, huge difference for any team,” the previous India captain mentioned.

“We worked hard before the series, John (Wright) was very important to us and Harbhajan bowled like a champion,” Ganguly mentioned.

Harbhajan Singh completed the three matches with 32 wickets and was adjudged the participant of the collection.