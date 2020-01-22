Love at first sight! Wonky-faced dog who was attacked as a puppy finally gets a loving new home 

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

They are saying some have a face solely a mom might love.

However for a canine attacked by its mom as a pet and left with a wonky face the alternative appears to be true.

Brodie the German Shepherd Border Collie has a singular slanted set of options following the assault by his mother when he was simply 13 days outdated.

She bit the pet’s head inflicting extreme cranial and facial accidents. The lasting harm meant that Brodie’s jaw fused collectively as he grew however the left aspect of his face was stunted and he’s partially blind in a single eye.

Brodie the German Shepherd Border Collie (pictured) has a singular ‘wonky’ face after being attacked by his mom when he was simply 13 days outdated

Completely satisfied ultimately! New homeowners Amanda Richter, 30, (proper) and boyfriend Brad Ames, 23, (left) mentioned it was ‘love at first sight’ after they noticed Brodie (pictured) on-line

New pals! Brodie (left) with the couple’s different canine Rosie

The rescue canine has now discovered a loving new dwelling after a whole bunch of individuals wished to undertake him.

New homeowners Amanda Richter, 30, and boyfriend Brad Ames, 23, mentioned it was ‘love at first sight’ after they noticed Brodie’s image on-line.

Richter advised Yahoo Information: ‘I checked out his photographs daily and even cried a number of occasions. We felt drawn to him for some cause.’

Richter and Ames (pictured with Brodie) traveled to the Previous MacDonald Kennels in Alberta, Canada in September and introduced him dwelling that day

His mom bit his head inflicting extreme cranial and facial accidents. For Brodie (pictured) this meant his jaw fused collectively as he grew however the left aspect of his face was stunted and he’s partially blind in a single eye

The shelter mentioned a whole bunch of individuals had come ahead to undertake the unusual-looking canine however that Richter and Ames have been the suitable homeowners for Brodie.

The couple traveled to the Previous MacDonald Kennels in Alberta, Canada in September and introduced him dwelling that day.

‘We met him, took him for a stroll and frolicked with him for a number of hours and ended up bringing him dwelling the identical day as a result of the rescue actually felt we have been an awesome match,’ Richter added.

Brodie additionally has a brand new good friend to play with, as he joins the pair’s different canine Rosie in his new dwelling.

Richter mentioned she ‘cried’ when she noticed Brodie’s image and felt ‘drawn’ to him

The shelter mentioned a whole bunch of individuals had come ahead to undertake the unusual-looking canine however that Richter and Ames have been the suitable homeowners

For the wonky-faced pooch it is a case of second time fortunate, after he was adopted as a pet however returned to the rescue shelter after 5 months as a result of he was ‘too hyper’.

Brodie’s new household say he could also be hyper however simply wants ‘endurance’.

‘He’s positively hyper however he’s so clever. His mind is completely nice and he learns tips inside 10 minutes often which tells me he is a great boy,’ mentioned Richter.

‘He simply wanted endurance and somebody to be constant. He will get higher each week.’

The lovable pup (pictured) is none the wiser how a lot of a stir his appears to be like have brought on and simply desires to play within the park

‘He enjoys his life simply the identical as every other pup’: His new homeowners hope Brodie will go on to assist folks with disabilities after coaching as a remedy canine

Sadly, Brodie’s struggles might not be over as his accidents might trigger extra issues in future.

However, for now, the lovable pup is none the wiser how a lot of a stir his appears to be like have brought on and simply desires to play within the park.

Richter mentioned: ‘Canine are resilient and he has no concept he appears to be like totally different so he enjoys his life simply the identical as every other pup.’

His new homeowners even hope Brodie will go on to assist folks with disabilities after coaching as a remedy canine.