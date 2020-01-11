Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

It might be winter, however Love Island is again this Sunday with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 singletons head to the brand new South Africa villa able to crack on and couple up.

The ITV2 goliath confirmed final yr that a further winter sequence was on its means with £50,000 up for grabs.

We now have the confirmed lineup, which sees Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper heading to the Love Island villa together with a former Miss Ghana and, for the primary time, feminine twins. We’ve not even talked about the inheritor to the Lanhydrock property but both…

Laura Whitmore is taking on presenting from Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling returns to relate the sequence which returns on Sunday, 12th January at 9pm.

Right here’s what it’s essential learn about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 forged?

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Details Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning

Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who in all probability seems one thing alongside the strains of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and she or he will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.

Learn extra about Leanne right here.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Details Age: 25 Job: Magnificence guide Instagram: @siannisefudge

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” lady from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she needs in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.

Learn extra about Siannise right here.

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Details Age: 20 Job: College students and VIP hostesses Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

Eve and Jess are the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it appears they received’t be preventing over the identical man… or will they?

Learn extra about Eve and Jess right here.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Details Age: 25 Job: Democratic companies officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Shaughna is actually about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Together with her worst behavior pondering she’s all the time proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?

Learn extra about Shaughna right here.

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Details Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz buddies as properly.

Learn extra about Sophie right here.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Details Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Bought Expertise when she was youthful. However how will she address villa life?

Learn extra about Paige right here.

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Details Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was once a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?

Learn extra about Mike right here.

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Details Age: 25 Job: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman

Connor is hoping to search out an outgoing lady he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.

Learn extra about Connor right here.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Details Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the ladies’ attentions together with his builders’ banter. He loves a lady who can pull off pink lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Learn extra about Callum right here.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Details Age: 23 Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm

Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s searching for a “cute and funny” lady to take dwelling with him. Nevertheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are certain to see all through the sequence.

Learn extra about Nas right here.

Ollie Williams

Ollie Williams – Key Details Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. However will it assist him get the love of his life?

Learn extra about Ollie right here.

Learn extra about Love Island 2020

We requested former Love Islanders what they did to get on the present

All the things it’s essential learn about Love Island 2020

Easy methods to apply for Love Island

Meet Laura Whitmore, the brand new Love Island presenter

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020.