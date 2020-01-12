Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

After months of anticipation, Love Island is again with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 singletons head to the brand new villa in Cape City, South Africa, able to crack on and couple up.
The ITV2 goliath confirmed final yr that a further winter collection was on its means with £50,000 up for grabs.
Our line-up sees a model new forged of characters hoping to seek out love, together with Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper heading to the Love Island villa together with a former Miss Ghana UK contestant and, for the primary time, feminine twins. We’ve not even talked about the inheritor to the Lanhydrock property but both…
- We met the Love Island 2020 forged – right here’s what they’re actually like
Laura Whitmore is taking on presenting from Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling returns to relate the collection which returns on Sunday, 12th January at 9pm.
Right here’s what you should learn about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 forged?
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Details
Age: 22
Job: Customer support advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who most likely appears one thing alongside the strains of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and he or she will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.
Learn extra about Leanne right here.
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Details
Age: 25
Job: Magnificence marketing consultant
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” lady from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she needs in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.
Learn extra about Siannise right here.
Eve and Jess Gale
Eve and Jess Gale – Key Details
Age: 20
Job: College students and VIP hostesses
Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale
Eve and Jess are the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it appears they gained’t be combating over the identical man… or will they?
Learn extra about Eve and Jess right here.
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Details
Age: 25
Job: Democratic providers officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Shaughna is definitely about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Along with her worst behavior pondering she’s at all times proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?
Learn extra about Shaughna right here.
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Details
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz friends as effectively.
Learn extra about Sophie right here.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Details
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Received Expertise when she was youthful. However how will she address villa life?
Learn extra about Paige right here.
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Details
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?
Learn extra about Mike right here.
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Details
Age: 25
Job: Espresso bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Connor is hoping to seek out an outgoing lady he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.
Learn extra about Connor right here.
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Details
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
He’s a cheeky chap who will get the women’ attentions together with his builders’ banter. He loves a lady who can pull off crimson lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.
Learn extra about Callum right here.
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Details
Age: 23
Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s in search of a “cute and funny” lady to take house with him. Nevertheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are positive to see all through the collection.
Learn extra about Nas right here.
Ollie Williams
Ollie Williams – Key Details
Age: 23
Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. However will it assist him get the love of his life?
Learn extra about Ollie right here.
Learn extra about Love Island 2020
- We requested former Love Islanders what they did to get on the present
- All the pieces you should learn about Love Island 2020
- Easy methods to apply for Love Island
- Meet Laura Whitmore, the brand new Love Island presenter
Add Comment