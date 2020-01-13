Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

After months of anticipation, Love Island is again with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 singletons head to the brand new villa in Cape City, South Africa, able to crack on and couple up.

The ITV2 goliath confirmed final 12 months that a further winter collection was on its method with £50,000 up for grabs.

Our line-up sees a model new forged of characters hoping to seek out love, together with Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper heading to the Love Island villa together with a former Miss Ghana UK contestant and, for the primary time, feminine twins. We’ve not even talked about the inheritor to the Lanhydrock property but both…

Laura Whitmore is taking on presenting from Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling returns to relate the collection which returns on Sunday, 12th January at 9pm.

Right here’s what you have to learn about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 forged?

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike

Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who in all probability appears to be like one thing alongside the strains of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and she or he will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Magnificence guide Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Nas

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” lady from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she desires in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Information Age: 20 Job: College students and VIP hostesses Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale Coupled up with: At present single

Eve and Jess are the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it appears they gained’t be preventing over the identical man… or will they?

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Democratic companies officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Callum

Shaughna is actually about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Together with her worst behavior considering she’s all the time proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Information Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connor

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz friends as effectively.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Ollie

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Obtained Expertise when she was youthful. However how will she deal with villa life?

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Information Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Leanne

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was once a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Sophie

Connor is hoping to seek out an outgoing lady he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the ladies’ attentions along with his builders’ banter. He loves a lady who can pull off pink lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Siannise

Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s on the lookout for a “cute and funny” lady to take residence with him. Nonetheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are certain to see all through the collection.

Ollie Williams

Ollie Williams – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. However will it assist him get the love of his life?

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020 and continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm.