Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

January 14, 2020
After months of anticipation, Love Island is again with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 singletons head to the brand new villa in Cape City, South Africa, able to crack on and couple up.

The ITV2 goliath confirmed final yr that a further winter collection was on its approach with £50,00zero up for grabs.

Our line-up has seen a model new forged of characters enter the glowing Love Island villa in a bid to search out their kind on paper, and there’s already been fireworks, with extra on the best way.

Laura Whitmore has taken over presenting from Caroline Flack, whereas Iain Stirling has returned to relate the collection which airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm.

Right here’s what you want to find out about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 forged?

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Info

Age: 22

Job: Customer support advisor

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Coupled up with: At the moment single

Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who most likely appears to be like one thing alongside the traces of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and he or she will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Info

Age: 25

Job: Magnificence advisor

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled up with: Nas 

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” lady from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she desires in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Info

Age: 20

Job: College students and VIP hostesses

Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

Coupled up with: Mike and Callum, respectively

Eve and Jess are the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it appears they gained’t be combating over the identical man… or will they?

Shaughna Phillips

Love Island – Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Info

Age: 25

Job: Democratic providers officer

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Coupled up with: At the moment single 

Shaughna is definitely about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Together with her worst behavior considering she’s at all times proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Info

Age: 21

Job: Medical PA

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Coupled up with: Connor 

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz friends as nicely.

Paige Turley

Paige Tirley

Paige Turley – Key Info

Age: 22

Job: Singer

Instagram: @turley_paige

Coupled up with: Ollie 

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Received Expertise when she was youthful. However how will she address villa life?

Mike Boateng

mike boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Info

Age: 24

Job: Police officer

Instagram: @michaelboateng01

Coupled up with: Jess

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?

Connor Durman

LOVE_ISLAND_SR6_42

Connor Durman – Key Info

Age: 25

Job: Espresso bean salesman

Instagram: @connordurman

Coupled up with: Sophie

Connor is hoping to search out an outgoing lady he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Info

Age: 23

Job: Scaffolder

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Coupled up with: Eve 

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the ladies’ attentions along with his builders’ banter. He loves a lady who can pull off crimson lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Info

Age: 23

Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder

Instagram: @nas_jm

Coupled up with: Siannise 

Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s on the lookout for a “cute and funny” lady to take house with him. Nonetheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are positive to see all through the collection.

Ollie Williams

Ollie Williams

Ollie Williams – Key Info

Age: 23

Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Coupled up with: Paige

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform ladies about his background. However will it assist him get the love of his life?

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020 and continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm.

