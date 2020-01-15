Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

After months of anticipation, Love Island is again with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 contestants head to the brand new villa in Cape City, South Africa, able to crack on and couple up.

The ITV2 goliath confirmed final 12 months that an extra winter collection was on its means with £50,00zero up for grabs.

Our line-up has seen a model new solid of characters enter the glowing Love Island villa in a bid to seek out their kind on paper, and there have already been fireworks with Ollie quitting after solely three days, and there’s certain to be much more drama on the way in which.

Laura Whitmore has taken over presenting from Caroline Flack, whereas Iain Stirling has returned to relate the collection which airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, with a particular Unseen Bits episode on each Saturday.

Right here’s what it’s essential learn about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 solid?

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: At the moment single

Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who in all probability seems one thing alongside the strains of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and she or he will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Magnificence guide Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Nas

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” woman from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she desires in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Information Age: 20 Job: College students and VIP hostesses Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale Coupled up with: Mike and Callum, respectively

Eve and Jess are the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it appears they received’t be combating over the identical man… or will they?

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Democratic providers officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: At the moment single

Shaughna is definitely about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Together with her worst behavior pondering she’s all the time proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Information Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connor

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz friends as properly.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: At the moment single

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Obtained Expertise when she was youthful. And she or he’s been within the centre of drama within the villa after an argument with Ollie, who has since left, placing her in a susceptible place – it’s by no means easy in Love Island.

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Information Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Jess

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was once a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Sophie

Connor is hoping to seek out an outgoing woman he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Eve

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the women’ attentions together with his builders’ banter. He loves a lady who can pull off crimson lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Siannise

Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s searching for a “cute and funny” woman to take house with him. Nonetheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are certain to see all through the collection.

Ollie Williams – QUIT

Ollie Williams – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than exit

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. Nonetheless, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for an additional woman outdoors of Love Island.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020 and continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm.