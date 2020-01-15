Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

After months of anticipation, Love Island is again with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 contestants head to the brand new villa in Cape City, South Africa, able to crack on and couple up.
The ITV2 goliath confirmed final 12 months that an extra winter collection was on its means with £50,00zero up for grabs.
Our line-up has seen a model new solid of characters enter the glowing Love Island villa in a bid to seek out their kind on paper, and there have already been fireworks with Ollie quitting after solely three days, and there’s certain to be much more drama on the way in which.
Laura Whitmore has taken over presenting from Caroline Flack, whereas Iain Stirling has returned to relate the collection which airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, with a particular Unseen Bits episode on each Saturday.
Right here’s what it’s essential learn about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
- We met the Love Island 2020 solid – right here’s what they’re actually like
Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 solid?
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Information
Age: 22
Job: Customer support advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Coupled up with: At the moment single
Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who in all probability seems one thing alongside the strains of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and she or he will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.
Learn extra about Leanne right here.
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Information
Age: 25
Job: Magnificence guide
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Coupled up with: Nas
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” woman from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she desires in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.
Learn extra about Siannise right here.
Eve and Jess Gale
Eve and Jess Gale – Key Information
Age: 20
Job: College students and VIP hostesses
Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale
Coupled up with: Mike and Callum, respectively
Eve and Jess are the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it appears they received’t be combating over the identical man… or will they?
Learn extra about Eve and Jess right here.
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Information
Age: 25
Job: Democratic providers officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Coupled up with: At the moment single
Shaughna is definitely about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Together with her worst behavior pondering she’s all the time proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?
Learn extra about Shaughna right here.
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Information
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Coupled up with: Connor
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz friends as properly.
Learn extra about Sophie right here.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Information
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Coupled up with: At the moment single
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Obtained Expertise when she was youthful. And she or he’s been within the centre of drama within the villa after an argument with Ollie, who has since left, placing her in a susceptible place – it’s by no means easy in Love Island.
Learn extra about Paige right here.
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Information
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Coupled up with: Jess
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was once a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?
Learn extra about Mike right here.
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Information
Age: 25
Job: Espresso bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Coupled up with: Sophie
Connor is hoping to seek out an outgoing woman he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.
Learn extra about Connor right here.
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Information
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Coupled up with: Eve
He’s a cheeky chap who will get the women’ attentions together with his builders’ banter. He loves a lady who can pull off crimson lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.
Learn extra about Callum right here.
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Information
Age: 23
Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Coupled up with: Siannise
Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s searching for a “cute and funny” woman to take house with him. Nonetheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are certain to see all through the collection.
Learn extra about Nas right here.
Ollie Williams – QUIT
Ollie Williams – Key Information
Age: 23
Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than exit
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. Nonetheless, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for an additional woman outdoors of Love Island.
Learn extra about Ollie right here.
Learn extra about Love Island 2020
- We requested former Love Islanders what they did to get on the present
- The whole lot it’s essential learn about Love Island 2020
- How you can apply for Love Island
- Meet Laura Whitmore, the brand new Love Island presenter
Add Comment