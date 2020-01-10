Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

It could be winter, however Love Island is again this Sunday with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 singletons head to the brand new South Africa villa able to crack on and couple up.
The ITV2 goliath confirmed final 12 months that a further winter collection was on its approach with £50,000 up for grabs.
We now have the confirmed lineup, which sees Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper heading to the Love Island villa together with a former Miss Ghana and, for the primary time, feminine twins. We’ve not even talked about the inheritor to the Lanhydrock property but both…
Laura Whitmore is taking up presenting from Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling returns to relate the collection which returns on Sunday, 12th January at 9pm.
Right here’s what it’s worthwhile to find out about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 forged?
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Information
Age: 22
Job: Customer support advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who in all probability appears to be like one thing alongside the strains of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and he or she will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.
Learn extra about Leanne right here.
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Information
Age: 25
Job: Magnificence advisor
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” lady from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she desires in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.
Learn extra about Siannise right here.
Eve and Jess Gale
Eve and Jess Gale – Key Information
Age: 20
Job: College students and VIP hostesses
Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale
Eve and Jess are the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it appears they received’t be preventing over the identical man… or will they?
Learn extra about Eve and Jess right here.
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Information
Age: 25
Job: Democratic companies officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Shaughna is definitely about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Along with her worst behavior considering she’s all the time proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?
Learn extra about Shaughna right here.
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Information
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz friends as properly.
Learn extra about Sophie right here.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Information
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Received Expertise when she was youthful. However how will she address villa life?
Learn extra about Paige right here.
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Information
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?
Learn extra about Mike right here.
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Information
Age: 25
Job: Espresso bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Connor is hoping to search out an outgoing lady he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.
Learn extra about Connor right here.
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Information
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
He’s a cheeky chap who will get the women’ attentions along with his builders’ banter. He loves a lady who can pull off crimson lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.
Learn extra about Callum right here.
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Information
Age: 23
Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s in search of a “cute and funny” lady to take house with him. Nonetheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are positive to see all through the collection.
Learn extra about Nas right here.
Ollie Williams
Ollie Williams – Key Information
Age: 23
Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. However will it assist him get the love of his life?
Learn extra about Ollie right here.
Learn extra about Love Island 2020
- We requested former Love Islanders what they did to get on the present
- Every little thing it’s worthwhile to find out about Love Island 2020
- The way to apply for Love Island
- Meet Laura Whitmore, the brand new Love Island presenter
Add Comment