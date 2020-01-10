Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

It could be winter, however Love Island is again this Sunday with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 singletons head to the brand new South Africa villa able to crack on and couple up.

The ITV2 goliath confirmed final 12 months that a further winter collection was on its approach with £50,000 up for grabs.

We now have the confirmed lineup, which sees Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper heading to the Love Island villa together with a former Miss Ghana and, for the primary time, feminine twins. We’ve not even talked about the inheritor to the Lanhydrock property but both…

Laura Whitmore is taking up presenting from Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling returns to relate the collection which returns on Sunday, 12th January at 9pm.

Right here’s what it’s worthwhile to find out about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 forged?

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Age: 22, Job: Customer support advisor, Instagram: @leanneamaning

Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who in all probability appears to be like one thing alongside the strains of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and he or she will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Age: 25, Job: Magnificence advisor, Instagram: @siannisefudge

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” lady from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she desires in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Age: 20, Job: College students and VIP hostesses, Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

Eve and Jess are the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it appears they received’t be preventing over the identical man… or will they?

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Age: 25, Job: Democratic companies officer, Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Shaughna is definitely about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Along with her worst behavior considering she’s all the time proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Age: 21, Job: Medical PA, Instagram: @sophpiper_

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz friends as properly.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Age: 22, Job: Singer, Instagram: @turley_paige

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Received Expertise when she was youthful. However how will she address villa life?

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Age: 24, Job: Police officer, Instagram: @michaelboateng01

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Age: 25, Job: Espresso bean salesman, Instagram: @connordurman

Connor is hoping to search out an outgoing lady he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Age: 23, Job: Scaffolder, Instagram: @_callum_jones

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the women’ attentions along with his builders’ banter. He loves a lady who can pull off crimson lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Age: 23, Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder, Instagram: @nas_jm

Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s in search of a “cute and funny” lady to take house with him. Nonetheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are positive to see all through the collection.

Ollie Williams

Ollie Williams – Age: 23, Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property, Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. However will it assist him get the love of his life?

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020.