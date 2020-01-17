Love Island 2020 cast – meet the full line-up of singletons looking for love

After months of anticipation, Love Island is again with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 contestants head to the brand new villa in Cape City, South Africa, able to crack on and couple up.
The ITV2 goliath confirmed final yr that an extra winter collection was on its method with £50,00zero up for grabs.
Our line-up has seen a model new solid of characters enter the glowing Love Island villa in a bid to search out their sort on paper, and there have already been fireworks with Ollie quitting after solely three days, and there’s positive to be much more drama on the best way.
Laura Whitmore has taken over presenting from Caroline Flack, whereas Iain Stirling has returned to relate the collection which airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, with a particular Unseen Bits episode on each Saturday.
Right here’s what it’s essential learn about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
- We met the Love Island 2020 solid – right here’s what they’re actually like
Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 solid?
Connagh Howard
Connagh Howard – Key Details
Age: 27
Job: Mannequin
Instagram: @connagh92
Mannequin Connagh is out to couple up with a lady who shares his pursuits, whereas additionally being self-sufficient. Will he be capable of impress?
Learn extra about Connagh right here.
Finley Tapp
Key Details
Age: 20
Instagram: @finn_tapp
Coupled up with: Single
Footballer Finley is swapping purpose scoring for cracking on within the villa – and together with his eyes on Siannise, Paige and Sophie, he’s seeking to impress.
Learn extra about Finley right here.
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Details
Age: 22
Job: Customer support advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Coupled up with: Presently single
Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who in all probability appears to be like one thing alongside the traces of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and he or she will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.
Learn extra about Leanne right here.
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Details
Age: 25
Job: Magnificence guide
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Coupled up with: Nas
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” woman from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she desires in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.
Learn extra about Siannise right here.
Eve and Jess Gale
Eve and Jess Gale – Key Details
Age: 20
Job: College students and VIP hostesses
Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale
Coupled up with: Mike and Callum, respectively
Eve and Jess are the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it appears they received’t be combating over the identical man… or will they?
Learn extra about Eve and Jess right here.
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Details
Age: 25
Job: Democratic providers officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Coupled up with: Presently single
Shaughna is actually about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Together with her worst behavior considering she’s all the time proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?
Learn extra about Shaughna right here.
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Details
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Coupled up with: Connor
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz friends as properly.
Learn extra about Sophie right here.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Details
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Coupled up with: Presently single
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Acquired Expertise when she was youthful. And he or she’s been within the centre of drama within the villa after an argument with Ollie, who has since left, placing her in a weak place – it’s by no means easy in Love Island.
Learn extra about Paige right here.
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Details
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Coupled up with: Jess
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was once a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?
Learn extra about Mike right here.
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Details
Age: 25
Job: Espresso bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Coupled up with: Sophie
Connor is hoping to search out an outgoing woman he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.
Learn extra about Connor right here.
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Details
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Coupled up with: Eve
He’s a cheeky chap who will get the ladies’ attentions together with his builders’ banter. He loves a girl who can pull off purple lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.
Learn extra about Callum right here.
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Details
Age: 23
Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Coupled up with: Siannise
Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s in search of a “cute and funny” woman to take dwelling with him. Nonetheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are positive to see all through the collection.
Learn extra about Nas right here.
Ollie Williams – QUIT
Ollie Williams – Key Details
Age: 23
Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than exit
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. Nonetheless, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for one more woman exterior of Love Island.
Learn extra about Ollie right here.
Learn extra about Love Island 2020
- We requested former Love Islanders what they did to get on the present
- Every part it’s essential learn about Love Island 2020
- Find out how to apply for Love Island
- Meet Laura Whitmore, the brand new Love Island presenter
Add Comment