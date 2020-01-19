Love Island 2020 cast – meet the full line-up of singletons looking for love

After months of anticipation, Love Island is again with extra enjoyable within the solar as 12 contestants head to the brand new villa in Cape City, South Africa, able to crack on and couple up.

The ITV2 goliath confirmed final 12 months that an extra winter sequence was on its means with £50,00zero up for grabs.

Our line-up has seen a model new solid of characters enter the glowing Love Island villa in a bid to search out their kind on paper, and there have already been fireworks with Ollie quitting after solely three days, and there’s positive to be much more drama on the way in which.

Laura Whitmore has taken over presenting from Caroline Flack, whereas Iain Stirling has returned to relate the sequence which airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, with a particular Unseen Bits episode on each Saturday.

Right here’s what it is advisable to learn about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

We met the Love Island 2020 solid – right here’s what they’re actually like

Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 solid?

Connagh Howard

Connagh Howard – Key Information Age: 27 Job: Mannequin Instagram: @connagh92 Coupled up with: Sophie

Mannequin Connagh is out to couple up with a woman who shares his pursuits, whereas additionally being self-sufficient. Will he be capable of impress?

Finley Tapp

Key Information Age: 20 Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Paige

Footballer Finley is swapping aim scoring for cracking on within the villa – and along with his eyes on Siannise, Paige and Sophie, he’s seeking to impress.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike

Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who in all probability seems one thing alongside the strains of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and he or she will certainly trigger a stir within the villa.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Magnificence marketing consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Connor

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” lady from Bristol who’s promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she will get there. As for what she needs in a person? Somebody who’s household oriented and reliable.

Jess Gale

Jess Gale – Key Information Age: 20 Job: Scholar and VIP hostess Instagram: @jessicarosegale Coupled up with: Nas

Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eve, the duo changing into the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa. Nonetheless, the pair have been quickly damaged up when Eve was dumped from the island following a recoupling in week one. Jess will now compete on the present alone.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Democratic providers officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Callum

Shaughna is definitely about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a profession in politics when the present is over. Together with her worst behavior pondering she’s at all times proper, will she discover a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Information Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connagh

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has loads of showbiz buddies as effectively.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Finley

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Acquired Expertise when she was youthful. And she or he’s been within the centre of drama within the villa after an argument with Ollie, who has since left, placing her in a weak place – it’s by no means easy in Love Island.

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Information Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Leanne

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it assist him discover the love of his life within the villa?

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Siânnise

Connor is hoping to search out an outgoing lady he can introduce to everybody and he isn’t afraid of placing himself out to get the love of his life.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the ladies’ attentions along with his builders’ banter. He loves a girl who can pull off pink lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Jess

Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s on the lookout for a “cute and funny” lady to take dwelling with him. Nonetheless, he has a behavior of laughing throughout awkward conditions which viewers are positive to see all through the sequence.

Eve Gale – DUMPED

Eve Gale – Key Information Age: 20 Job: Scholar and VIP hostess Instagram: @evegale

Eve was one of many first bombshells to enter the villa, strutting onto the present with similar twin Jess. Nonetheless, the sisters have been quickly cut up aside when Eve was dumped from the island following per week one recoupling.

Ollie Williams – QUIT

Ollie Williams – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than exit

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform ladies about his background. Nonetheless, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for one more lady exterior of Love Island.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020 and continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm.