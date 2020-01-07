Love Island 2020: Fans are left astounded at lookalike contestants

Annually’s batch of Love Island contestants boast the identical hallmarks – shiny enamel, taut abs, honed physiques, dazzling tans and a superbly polished look.

But a few of the stars’ similarities run a bit bit deeper, as illustrated by the newly-unveiled batch of contestants for the 2020 winter version of the present, who have been revealed on Monday forward of the sixth season.

A lot of the 12 hopefuls heading to Cape City to search for love within the collection’ first ever winter version bear an extremely placing resemblance to former stars of the present, together with Mike Boateng’s likeness to 2017 star Marcel Somerville and Ollie Williams’ similarities to 2018’s Charlie Frederick.

Woah! Miss Ghana UK 2016 contestant Leanne Amaning, 22, who works as a customer support advisor, appears to have borrowed her look from Yewande Biala, as she prepares to enter the present

Love Island’s first ever winter season has already made a reputation for itself with its plentiful dollopings of drama, largely because of the elimination of host Caroline Flack after her arrest for assault final month.

However now the ITV2 actuality present is again – months sooner than normal – and a brand new roster of horny singletons might be touchdown on screens in a matter of days. And on this first have a look at the maiden voyage of winter Love Island, there’s a lot to digest in terms of the brand new forged – beginning with their seems to be.

Twitter was flooded with feedback from followers who famous the similarities, with some musing if that they had been ‘made in a manufacturing unit’ or being ‘BTEC variations’ of former contestants.

The Annual Pocket Rocket: Siânnise Fudge joins a legion of petite brunettes, who seem to grace screens each season – as she follows on from 2017 winner Amber Davies, final yr’s Maura Higgins and 2018 star Kendall Rae Knight (left-right)

Gorgeous Shaughna Phillips, 25, who’s a democratic providers officer from London, seems to be to have borrowed the look of 2018 winner Dani Dyer – with tumbling locks falling from a centre parting and strikingly related options.

When Kady McDermott entered the present in 2016, she was given the time period ‘Pocket Rocket’, because of her petite stature, prolonged brunette locks and dazzling eyes.

Annually since, there was a duplicate – and it appears Bristol-based ‘eyebrow queen’ Siânnise Fudge, 25, is that this yr’s providing – due to her svelte body and darkish tresses.

She follows on from 2017 winner Amber Davies, final yr’s Maura Higgins and 2018 star Kendall Rae Knight.

The Authentic: The identify pocket rocket sprung from 2016 star Kady McDermott, who was stated to have spawned the onslaught of lookalikes in subsequent years on the present – with Siannise being the most recent to reveal a placing resemblance

Ollie Williams, 23 – an inheritor to the Lanhydrock property and land Proprietor – is subsequent to trigger a double take, along with his vivid blonde hair and glowing eyes practically trying equivalent to 2018’s Charlie Frederick, 24.

Espresso Bean Salesman and part-time bare butler Connor Durman, 25, is a useless ringer for final yr’s victor Greg O’Shea, 24, with simply tattoos seeming to set them aside.

Mike Boateng, 24, a police officer from London seems to be extremely much like 2017 star and Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Somerville, who was a present hit earlier than dishonest on his co-star girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Precautions: The most recent batch of Love Islanders are set to be protected by armed guards, because the present’s bosses parry kidnap considerations in South Africa (pictured)

With extra Islanders set to be added after the present debuts on Sunday, Love Island’s winter version is bound to maintain followers heat through the lengthy nights forward.

The most recent batch of hopefuls are set to be protected by armed guards, because the present’s bosses parry kidnap considerations in South Africa.

The singletons will stay in an expensive £5.3million villa in Cape City, one of many world’s most harmful cities, for six weeks. In addition to TV crews being given coaching on coping with any potential safety, breach guards might be on fixed watch.

A Love Island Spokeswoman instructed MailOnline: ‘The protection and safety of our Islanders and crew are of the utmost significance.’

Final month, Love Island host Caroline Flack stepped down from her £1.2million a yr contract with ITV after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

For now, the presenter, 40, is barely standing down from the sixth collection, which might be hosted by her pal Laura Whitmore.

Breaking her silence on social media about her determination, the media character instructed followers: ‘There have been a big variety of media studies and allegations in regard to my private life.

‘Whereas issues weren’t as have been reported I’m dedicated to co-operating with the suitable authorities and I am unable to remark additional on these issues till the authorized course of is over.