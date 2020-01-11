Love Island 2020: First look as the ladies enter the villa

Love Island 202O FIRST LOOK: Rochelle Humes’ lookalike sister Sophie leads the women into the villa… however there is no signal of ‘bombshell’ twins
By Ellie Could Donohoe For Mailonline
Revealed: | Up to date:
Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie leads the women into the villa within the first look of the eagerly anticipated winter Love Island, which is ready to return on Sunday night time.
Nevertheless, noticeably lacking from the lineup are rumoured ‘bombshell’ twins Jess and Eve Gale, which has fuelled additional rumours they might make a shock entrance on the finish of the present.
Sophie, 21, seemed beautiful in a black bikini with white piping alongside the highest.
Making her entrance: Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie leads the women into the villa within the first look of the eagerly anticipated winter Love Island, which is ready to return on Sunday night time
The sweetness, wore her lengthy raven tresses unfastened as she strutted her stuff into the villa of desires.
Subsequent was Shaughna Phillips, 25, who opted for a yellow and pink bikini to make her debut.
Serving some classic vibes, the blonde bombshell tied a sarong round her hips as she arrived on the lookout for love.
Classic vibes: Subsequent was Shaughna Phillips, 25, who opted for a yellow and pink bikini to make her debut
Twin factor: Nevertheless, noticeably lacking from the lineup have been rumoured ‘bombshell’ twins Jess and Eve Gale, 20
Leanne Amaning, 22, upped the glamour ante with a studded scarf over her purple bikini. She left her smooth raven tresses unfastened cascading down her torso.
As soon as inside the women met Paige Turley, additionally, 22, who’s the ex-girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi and Siânnise Fudge, 25, who opted for a horny one piece costume.
They gathered across the well-known hearth pit earlier than new host Laura Whitmore dropped in-no doubt in a gradual mo style- to greet the women.
Wanting sensational in an embroidered yellow and white jumpsuit, the blonde magnificence elongated her lithe legs in a pair of killer wedges.
Attractive gal: Leanne Amaning, 22, upped the glamour ante with a studded scarf over her purple bikini. She left her smooth raven tresses unfastened cascading down her torso
Woo hoo: The women entered of their ordinary style – driving on high of open jeeps with their arms within the air
First meet: As soon as inside the women met Paige Turley, the ex-girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi, and Siânnise Fudge, 25, who opted for a horny one piece costume
After gathering around the fireput, the women lined up in formation – prepared to satisfy the fellows.
Nevertheless the mysterious lacking twins means we are able to in all probability anticipate a shock on the finish of Sunday night time’s present.
Final yr, boxer Tommy Fury and dancer Curtis Pritchard, set hearts racing once they stunned the villa on the finish of the primary episode after the women had already coupled up.
And after the twins have been absent from a current photograph shoot exhibiting the complete solid of girls by the pool, some eagle eyed viewers took to Twitter to invest they might be making a late entrance.
Well-known fire-pit: They gathered across the well-known hearth pit earlier than new host Laura Whitmore dropped in, little question in a gradual mo type, to greet the women
Secrets and techniques revealed: The attractive line up of girls all opted for wedges with their bikinis. Little question all hiding their nerves because the ready to satisfy the fellows
There she goes: Wanting sensational in an embroidered yellow and white jumpsuit, Laura elongated her lithe legs in a pair of killer wedges
Making her entrance: She hilariously revealed that she had been practising her gradual movement stroll earlier on Saturday
Attractive woman: The presenter seemed sensational as she met the women then ready to introduce them to the fellows
Summer time of affection: She was already sporting a glowing tan as she has been in South Africa making ready for the present to begin
One fan wrote: ‘I simply cannot anticipate the drama on Sundays Love Island. Additionally, why do I really feel just like the twins are going to be added in later simply to allow them to say one thing alongside the strains of ”oh oh right here comes double hassle” adopted by a gradual mo of them getting into the villa?’
One other added: ‘If you happen to discover there are extra women than boys so I believe the twins will are available on the finish of episode one identical to how Tommy and Curtis did final season.’
One fan predicted: ‘Think about if the @LoveIsland producers despatched the twins in as bombshells with out revealing them. THE SCENES #loveisland’.
Right here we go: The women line up in formation because the put together to satisfy the fellows who’re additionally on the lookout for love
WINTER LOVE ISLAND 2020: MEET THE CONTESTANTS
Pop star sibling: Sophie’s sister is Rochelle Humes
Identify: Sophie Piper
Age: 21
Location: Essex
Occupation: Medical PA
Declare to fame? Half-sister of The Saturdays star-turned-TV presenter Rochelle Humes.
Superstar crush? ‘Anthony Joshua. At any time when I see him battle, I yell, “Come on, use your right hook!” I’ve no concept what I’m speaking about.’
What track sums up your love life? ‘All By Myself by Celine Dion – that’s how it feels in the mean time!’
Twinning: Love Island are instaling twins into the villa this yr
Names: Eve and Jess Gale
Age: 20
Location: London
Occupation: VIP hostesses and college students
Declare to fame? [Eve] ‘Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We have been each at an occasion and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess have been in Ibiza, he was there once more. He requested me to satisfy him however we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R‘n’B rapper, messaged me too.’
Social gathering Trick: ‘We’re the occasion trick!’
Land and gentry: Ollie believes that he ‘bosses the room wherever he goes’
Identify: Ollie Williams
Age: 23
Location: Cornwall
Occupation: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock
Declare to fame? ‘My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The household title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, because the eldest little one, I’ll tackle the titles and the property.’
Relationship disasters? As soon as bought cat-fished by a 50-year-old man.
No no no! Shaughna will not put up with f**kboys [anymore!]
Identify: Shaughna Phillips
Age: 25
Location: London
Occupation: Democratic companies officer
Greatest function? ‘My lips. I spent sufficient cash on them!’
Superstar crush? ‘[Love Island 2018 winner] Jack Fincham is a little bit of me on toast!’
Relationship disasters? ‘Being on a primary date with a man and getting a cab dwelling to mine and my most up-to-date ex-boyfriend was sat outdoors my home in his automotive crying!’
Leanne Leanne! ‘I am a 10. If you happen to do not love your self, who will?’
Identify: Leanne Amaning
Age: 22
Location: London
Occupation: Customer support advisor
Relationship disasters? ‘A man as soon as began rapping acapella to me. I used to be sat there awkwardly and needed to clap afterwards.’
How far are you ready to go within the villa to get the man you need? ‘If I need one thing, I’ll get it.’
Fancy a cuppa? Connor is a espresso bean salesman
Identify: Connor Durman
Age: 25
Location: Brighton
Occupation: Espresso bean salesman
Enjoyable Truth: He was a unadorned waiter in Sydney.
Relationship historical past: ‘I went on a date with a woman. She requested me again to her home for some extra drinks and let’s simply say I ended up getting on very well with her housemate…’
You are fired! Mike’s brother was on The Apprentice
Identify: Mike Boateng
Age: 24
Location: London
Occupation: Police Officer
Declare to fame? I oknow a couple of footballer mates from my soccer days. Dominic Calvert-Lewin performed with me at Sheffield United. My brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice a couple of years in the past.’
Good at flirting? ‘I’m fortunate due to my job I can use the cheeky strains about getting handcuffs out! It usually works!’
Love me, love me! Siânnise likes herself a little bit of Romeo Juliet-era Leo
Identify: Siânnise Fudge
Age: 25
Location: Bristol
Occupation: Magnificence marketing consultant
Excellent man? ‘Tall darkish and good-looking – my mates name me Princess Jasmine. I’m after my very own Aladdin, I assume.’
Superstar crush? 90s Leonardo DiCaprio.
Bought expertise? Paige was on Britain’s Bought Expertise 2012 age 1. She sang in entrance of Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell, leaving them impressed
Identify: Paige Turley
Age: 22
Location: West Lothian
Occupation: Singer
Declare to fame? ‘[Singer] Lewis Capaldi is my ex boyfriend. We went out after we have been youthful, I used to be about 17 or 18. We have been collectively for a few yr. It ended actually amicably and we’re nonetheless friends.’
Oddly particular! ‘I all the time fancy women with darkish hair, tanned pores and skin, purple lipstick and white nail polish’
Identify: Callum Jones
Age: 23
Location: Manchester
Occupation: Scaffolder
Conceptl girl: ‘I all the time fancy women with darkish hair, tanned pores and skin, purple lipstick and white nail polish.’
Superstar crush? Megan Fox.
What track sums up your love life? La Bouche, Be My Lover.
Identify: Nas Majeed
Age: 23
Location: London
Occupation: Sports activities science graduate and builder
Superstar crush? Naomi Scott [Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake of Aladdin].
…and whereas lots of the first batch of contestants will not final very lengthy, there will be extra despatched by means of the door sooner or later…
