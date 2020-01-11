Love Island 2020: First look as the ladies enter the villa

By Ellie Could Donohoe For Mailonline

Revealed: 17:39 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:13 EST, 11 January 2020

Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie leads the women into the villa within the first look of the eagerly anticipated winter Love Island, which is ready to return on Sunday night time.

Nevertheless, noticeably lacking from the lineup are rumoured ‘bombshell’ twins Jess and Eve Gale, which has fuelled additional rumours they might make a shock entrance on the finish of the present.

Sophie, 21, seemed beautiful in a black bikini with white piping alongside the highest.

Making her entrance: Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie leads the women into the villa within the first look of the eagerly anticipated winter Love Island, which is ready to return on Sunday night time

The sweetness, wore her lengthy raven tresses unfastened as she strutted her stuff into the villa of desires.

Subsequent was Shaughna Phillips, 25, who opted for a yellow and pink bikini to make her debut.

Serving some classic vibes, the blonde bombshell tied a sarong round her hips as she arrived on the lookout for love.

Classic vibes: Subsequent was Shaughna Phillips, 25, who opted for a yellow and pink bikini to make her debut

Twin factor: Nevertheless, noticeably lacking from the lineup have been rumoured ‘bombshell’ twins Jess and Eve Gale, 20

Leanne Amaning, 22, upped the glamour ante with a studded scarf over her purple bikini. She left her smooth raven tresses unfastened cascading down her torso.

As soon as inside the women met Paige Turley, additionally, 22, who’s the ex-girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi and Siânnise Fudge, 25, who opted for a horny one piece costume.

They gathered across the well-known hearth pit earlier than new host Laura Whitmore dropped in-no doubt in a gradual mo style- to greet the women.

Wanting sensational in an embroidered yellow and white jumpsuit, the blonde magnificence elongated her lithe legs in a pair of killer wedges.

Attractive gal: Leanne Amaning, 22, upped the glamour ante with a studded scarf over her purple bikini. She left her smooth raven tresses unfastened cascading down her torso

Woo hoo: The women entered of their ordinary style – driving on high of open jeeps with their arms within the air

First meet: As soon as inside the women met Paige Turley, the ex-girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi, and Siânnise Fudge, 25, who opted for a horny one piece costume

After gathering around the fireput, the women lined up in formation – prepared to satisfy the fellows.

Nevertheless the mysterious lacking twins means we are able to in all probability anticipate a shock on the finish of Sunday night time’s present.

Final yr, boxer Tommy Fury and dancer Curtis Pritchard, set hearts racing once they stunned the villa on the finish of the primary episode after the women had already coupled up.

And after the twins have been absent from a current photograph shoot exhibiting the complete solid of girls by the pool, some eagle eyed viewers took to Twitter to invest they might be making a late entrance.

Well-known fire-pit: They gathered across the well-known hearth pit earlier than new host Laura Whitmore dropped in, little question in a gradual mo type, to greet the women

Secrets and techniques revealed: The attractive line up of girls all opted for wedges with their bikinis. Little question all hiding their nerves because the ready to satisfy the fellows

There she goes: Wanting sensational in an embroidered yellow and white jumpsuit, Laura elongated her lithe legs in a pair of killer wedges

Making her entrance: She hilariously revealed that she had been practising her gradual movement stroll earlier on Saturday

Attractive woman: The presenter seemed sensational as she met the women then ready to introduce them to the fellows

Summer time of affection: She was already sporting a glowing tan as she has been in South Africa making ready for the present to begin

One fan wrote: ‘I simply cannot anticipate the drama on Sundays Love Island. Additionally, why do I really feel just like the twins are going to be added in later simply to allow them to say one thing alongside the strains of ”oh oh right here comes double hassle” adopted by a gradual mo of them getting into the villa?’

One other added: ‘If you happen to discover there are extra women than boys so I believe the twins will are available on the finish of episode one identical to how Tommy and Curtis did final season.’

One fan predicted: ‘Think about if the @LoveIsland producers despatched the twins in as bombshells with out revealing them. THE SCENES #loveisland’.

Right here we go: The women line up in formation because the put together to satisfy the fellows who’re additionally on the lookout for love