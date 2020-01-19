Love Island 2020 music – all the songs featured on the winter series soundtrack

The truth sequence could also be making its winter debut however Love Island nonetheless options traditional summer time chart music
Love Island 2020 is properly underway and as we sink our enamel into the most recent drama between the islanders, our toes can’t assist however faucet alongside to the infectious chart-toppers.
It won’t be July, nevertheless it’s scorching scorching within the South African villa and we’ve received your final Love Island music record able to be the soundtrack of your January.
What’s the Love Island theme track?
Referred to as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance observe is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.
What music appeared on Love Island final evening?
Day 6
- Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ
- Ditch – Empara Mi
- Wild Love – James Bay
- All That Love – Rudimental feat. Anne-MarieThe Problem
- Anaconda – Nicki Minaj
- Booty – Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull
- Bubble Butt – Main Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic
- Shake Ur Physique (Unique Combine) – Shy FX with T-Energy feat. Di
- Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Gamers feat. Far East Motion
- Love Machine – Women Aloud
- Run This City – OFFAIAH feat. ShenseeaThe Night
- Simply Watch Me Now – Woman Bri
- Lose Management – Meduza, Becky Hill & GoodboysRecoupling
- Misplaced In The Fireplace – Gesaffelstein & The Weekend
- Dangerous Issues – Summer season Kennedy
- Straightforward Trip – Natali Felicia
- When The Fact Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz
- Soldier – Fleurie
- Let You Know – Sody
- Go Your Personal Method – Grace Grundy
Day 5
- Religion – George Michael
- After I’m With U – Tritonal feat. Maia Wright
The Dates
- Makin’ A Transfer – Woman Bri
- Shut – Ever
- Loopy Dream – Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner
- From Eden – Hozier
- What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint
- One Evening – MK & Sonny Fodera feat Ralphaella
Fact or Dare
- DARE – Gorillaz
- Let Me Love You (Prolonged Membership Combine) – Weiss
- Is it Actually Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on
- Compromise – Molly Kate Kestner
Day four
- Flip It Up/Fireplace It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes
- I Really feel Love – Donna Summer season
Bedtime
- Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt
- 2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka
Olly leaving
- Reverse of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham
- Folks Change – Mipso
Night
- Want You Properly – Sigala & Becky Hill
Announcement of recent boys
- Prepared For It – Taylor Swift
- What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey
Day three
- Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva
- Right here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara
The Date
- Love Once more – RuthAnne
- All Fired Up – Matt Corby
- Lastly Really feel Good – James Arthur
The Night
- Don’t Go away Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba
- If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK
- Who’s Obtained Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume
- Velcro – Jerry Williams
Day 2
- When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
- Slide Away – Miley Cyrus
- Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell
- Peachy Eager – L Devine
The Problem
- Gravity – DJ Contemporary feat Ella Eyre
- Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks
- Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart
- Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals
- Put on My Kiss – Sugababes
- WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day
- This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen
- So Freakin’ Tight – Powerful Love
- Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX
- Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren
The Recoupling
- Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James
- Till We Go Down – Ruelle
- Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina
- Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie
- Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms
Day 1
- I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Trying For (Unique Combine) – Luke Chable
- Good Life – Inside Metropolis
- We Obtained Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson
- Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole
- Studying The right way to Love – KALM, River
- Within the Morning – Jaded
- Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
- Measurement – Fleur East
- Massive Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Massive Love
- That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson
- Supermassive Black Gap – Muse
- Offline – Pleasant Fires
- Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek
- The Fort – Mario S
- Might Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden
- Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae
- No one – Martin Jensen & James Arthur
- Increased (Name My Title) – Swales feat. RuthAnne
- One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
- Baiana – Bakermat
- Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke
- Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane
- Dangerous Collectively – Atlas Knox
- Holy Water – Galantis
- Go Sluggish – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO
- What I Love – Punctual
The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?
Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this sequence is accessible on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the sequence was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.
Which artists have been featured on the final sequence of Love Island?
The 2019 sequence of Love Island featured various common songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.
Unknown artists have gained reputation previously after their songs have been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 sequence of the present.
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.
