Love Island 2020 music – all the songs featured on the winter series soundtrack

Love Island 2020 is properly underway and as we sink our enamel into the most recent drama between the islanders, our toes can’t assist however faucet alongside to the infectious chart-toppers.

It won’t be July, nevertheless it’s scorching scorching within the South African villa and we’ve received your final Love Island music record able to be the soundtrack of your January.

What’s the Love Island theme track?

Referred to as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance observe is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.

What music appeared on Love Island final evening?

Day 6

Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ

Ditch – Empara Mi

Wild Love – James Bay

All That Love – Rudimental feat. Anne-Marie The Problem

Anaconda – Nicki Minaj

Booty – Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull

Bubble Butt – Main Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic

Shake Ur Physique (Unique Combine) – Shy FX with T-Energy feat. Di

Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Gamers feat. Far East Motion

Love Machine – Women Aloud

Run This City – OFFAIAH feat. Shenseea The Night

Simply Watch Me Now – Woman Bri

Lose Management – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys Recoupling

Misplaced In The Fireplace – Gesaffelstein & The Weekend

Dangerous Issues – Summer season Kennedy

Straightforward Trip – Natali Felicia

When The Fact Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz

Soldier – Fleurie

Let You Know – Sody

Go Your Personal Method – Grace Grundy

Day 5

Religion – George Michael

After I’m With U – Tritonal feat. Maia Wright

The Dates

Makin’ A Transfer – Woman Bri

Shut – Ever

Loopy Dream – Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner

From Eden – Hozier

What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint

One Evening – MK & Sonny Fodera feat Ralphaella

Fact or Dare

DARE – Gorillaz

Let Me Love You (Prolonged Membership Combine) – Weiss

Is it Actually Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on

Compromise – Molly Kate Kestner

Day four

Flip It Up/Fireplace It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes

I Really feel Love – Donna Summer season

Bedtime

Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt

2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka

Olly leaving

Reverse of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham

Folks Change – Mipso

Night

Want You Properly – Sigala & Becky Hill

Announcement of recent boys

Prepared For It – Taylor Swift

What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey

Day three

Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva

Right here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara

The Date



Love Once more – RuthAnne

All Fired Up – Matt Corby

Lastly Really feel Good – James Arthur

The Night

Don’t Go away Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba

If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK

Who’s Obtained Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume

Velcro – Jerry Williams

Day 2

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

Slide Away – Miley Cyrus

Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell

Peachy Eager – L Devine

The Problem



Gravity – DJ Contemporary feat Ella Eyre

Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks

Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart

Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals

Put on My Kiss – Sugababes

WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day

This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen

So Freakin’ Tight – Powerful Love

Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX

Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren

The Recoupling

Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James

Till We Go Down – Ruelle

Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina

Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie

Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms

Day 1

I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Trying For (Unique Combine) – Luke Chable

Good Life – Inside Metropolis

We Obtained Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson

Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole

Studying The right way to Love – KALM, River

Within the Morning – Jaded

Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa

Measurement – Fleur East

Massive Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Massive Love

That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson

Supermassive Black Gap – Muse

Offline – Pleasant Fires

Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek

The Fort – Mario S

Might Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae

No one – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Increased (Name My Title) – Swales feat. RuthAnne

One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Dangerous Collectively – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Sluggish – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO

What I Love – Punctual

The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?

Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this sequence is accessible on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the sequence was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.

Which artists have been featured on the final sequence of Love Island?

The 2019 sequence of Love Island featured various common songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.

Unknown artists have gained reputation previously after their songs have been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 sequence of the present.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.