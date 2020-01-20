Love Island 2020 music – all the songs featured on the winter series soundtrack

Love Island 2020 is properly underway and as we sink our enamel into the newest drama between the islanders, our toes can’t assist however faucet alongside to the infectious chart-toppers.

It may not be July, but it surely’s scorching sizzling within the South African villa and we’ve received your final Love Island music listing able to be the soundtrack of your January.

What’s the Love Island theme tune?

Known as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance monitor is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.

What music appeared on Love Island final evening?

Day 7

Voodoo Youngster (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Expertise

By no means Tear Us Aside – Paloma Religion Bedtime

Keep Awake – London Grammar

The Method I Am – Charlie Puth

Carry Me Up – Oliver Heldens & Firebeatz & Schella feat. Carla Monroe

Low Key – Ally Brooke feat. Tyga The Problem

Million Methods – HRVY

Make Your Transfer – Anton Powers & Redondo

Knock Your self Out – Jadakiss

The Women – Calvin Harris

Motivation – Normani

Religion (Acoustic) – Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz

Take You There – H.E.R

Day 6

Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ

Ditch – Empara Mi

Wild Love – James Bay

All That Love – Rudimental feat. Anne-Marie The Problem

Anaconda – Nicki Minaj

Booty – Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull

Bubble Butt – Main Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic

Shake Ur Physique (Unique Combine) – Shy FX with T-Energy feat. Di

Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Gamers feat. Far East Motion

Love Machine – Women Aloud

Run This City – OFFAIAH feat. Shenseea The Night

Simply Watch Me Now – Girl Bri

Lose Management – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys Recoupling

Misplaced In The Hearth – Gesaffelstein & The Weekend

Dangerous Issues – Summer time Kennedy

Simple Trip – Natali Felicia

When The Reality Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz

Soldier – Fleurie

Let You Know – Sody

Go Your Personal Method – Grace Grundy

Day 5

Religion – George Michael

After I’m With U – Tritonal feat. Maia Wright

The Dates

Makin’ A Transfer – Girl Bri

Shut – Ever

Loopy Dream – Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner

From Eden – Hozier

What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint

One Night time – MK & Sonny Fodera feat Ralphaella

Reality or Dare

DARE – Gorillaz

Let Me Love You (Prolonged Membership Combine) – Weiss

Is it Actually Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on

Compromise – Molly Kate Kestner

Day four

Flip It Up/Hearth It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes

I Really feel Love – Donna Summer time

Bedtime

Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt

2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka

Olly leaving

Reverse of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham

Folks Change – Mipso

Night

Want You Properly – Sigala & Becky Hill

Announcement of latest boys

Prepared For It – Taylor Swift

What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey

Day three

Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva

Right here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara

The Date



Love Once more – RuthAnne

All Fired Up – Matt Corby

Lastly Really feel Good – James Arthur

The Night

Don’t Depart Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba

If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK

Who’s Obtained Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume

Velcro – Jerry Williams

Day 2

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

Slide Away – Miley Cyrus

Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell

Peachy Eager – L Devine

The Problem



Gravity – DJ Contemporary feat Ella Eyre

Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks

Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart

Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals

Put on My Kiss – Sugababes

WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day

This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen

So Freakin’ Tight – Robust Love

Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX

Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren

The Recoupling

Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James

Till We Go Down – Ruelle

Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina

Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie

Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms

Day 1

I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Wanting For (Unique Combine) – Luke Chable

Good Life – Interior Metropolis

We Obtained Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson

Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole

Studying How you can Love – KALM, River

Within the Morning – Jaded

Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa

Measurement – Fleur East

Huge Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Huge Love

That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson

Supermassive Black Gap – Muse

Offline – Pleasant Fires

Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek

The Citadel – Mario S

Might Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae

No one – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Larger (Name My Title) – Swales feat. RuthAnne

One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Dangerous Collectively – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Sluggish – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO

What I Love – Punctual

The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?

Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this collection is accessible on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the collection was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.

Which artists had been featured on the final collection of Love Island?

The 2019 collection of Love Island featured a variety of common songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.

Unknown artists have gained reputation prior to now after their songs had been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 collection of the present.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.