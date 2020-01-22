Love Island 2020 music – all the songs featured on the winter series soundtrack

The fact collection could also be making its winter debut however Love Island nonetheless options basic summer season chart music
Love Island 2020 is properly underway and as we sink our enamel into the newest drama between the islanders, our toes can’t assist however faucet alongside to the infectious chart-toppers.
It won’t be July, nevertheless it’s scorching sizzling within the South African villa and we’ve received your final Love Island music listing able to be the soundtrack of your January.
What music appeared on Love Island final night time?
Day 9
- Not Gonna Break Me – Jamie N Commons
- Let Me into Your Coronary heart – Isaac Waddington
- No Messiah – Skinny Residing
- Champagne Kisses – Jessie Ware
- four and 20 – Joss Stone
- Falling – Harry Types
- Be Positive – Madeon
- Wait For You (feat. Maia Wright) – Mike Williams
The “Suck and Blow” Recreation
- Candy Sensation – Flo Rida
- Boys Wanna Be Her – Peaches
- Blow – Beyonce
- Get Dat – Rayelle
- Yup – Fallon
- Blink – Meghan Trainor
- She Ain’t Me – Sinead Harnett
Day eight
- Bug Powder Mud – The Prodigy
- Summer time Luv – Whethan & The Knocks feat. Crystal Fighters
- Magnets – Sam Feldt feat. Sophie Simmons
The Date
- Let Me – ZAYN
- Feels So Good – HONNE feat. Anna of the North
- Religion You May – Kevin Garrett
- Juliet & Romeo – Martin Solveig & Roy Wooden
The Soiled Dancers Problem
- Pony – Ginuwine
- Sizzling in Herre – Nelly
- I’m All the time Right here – Jimi Jamison
- Mr. Loverman – Shabba Ranks
- Temperature – Sean Paul
- In Da Membership – 50 Cent
- Bananza (Stomach Dancer) – Akon
- Starships – Nicki Minaj
- Circus – Britney Spears
- Shut Up and Drive – Rihanna
- Dirrty – Christina Aguilera
- Strike a Pose – Younger T & Bugsey feat. Aitch
Rebecca’s entrance
- God is a Dancer – Tiesto & Mabel
- Rumble – Zayde Wolf
Day 7
- Voodoo Little one (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Expertise
- By no means Tear Us Aside – Paloma Religion
Bedtime
- Keep Awake – London Grammar
- The Manner I Am – Charlie Puth
- Carry Me Up – Oliver Heldens & Firebeatz & Schella feat. Carla Monroe
- Low Key – Ally Brooke feat. Tyga
The Problem
- Million Methods – HRVY
- Make Your Transfer – Anton Powers & Redondo
- Knock Your self Out – Jadakiss
- The Ladies – Calvin Harris
- Motivation – Normani
- Religion (Acoustic) – Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz
- Take You There – H.E.R
Day 6
- Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ
- Ditch – Empara Mi
- Wild Love – James Bay
- All That Love – Rudimental feat. Anne-Marie
The Problem
- Anaconda – Nicki Minaj
- Booty – Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull
- Bubble Butt – Main Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic
- Shake Ur Physique (Authentic Combine) – Shy FX with T-Energy feat. Di
- Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Gamers feat. Far East Motion
- Love Machine – Ladies Aloud
- Run This City – OFFAIAH feat. Shenseea
The Night
- Simply Watch Me Now – Woman Bri
- Lose Management – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys
Recoupling
- Misplaced In The Hearth – Gesaffelstein & The Weekend
- Unhealthy Issues – Summer time Kennedy
- Simple Trip – Natali Felicia
- When The Reality Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz
- Soldier – Fleurie
- Let You Know – Sody
- Go Your Personal Manner – Grace Grundy
Day 5
- Religion – George Michael
- After I’m With U – Tritonal feat. Maia Wright
The Dates
- Makin’ A Transfer – Woman Bri
- Shut – Ever
- Loopy Dream – Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner
- From Eden – Hozier
- What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint
- One Evening – MK & Sonny Fodera feat Ralphaella
Reality or Dare
- DARE – Gorillaz
- Let Me Love You (Prolonged Membership Combine) – Weiss
- Is it Actually Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on
- Compromise – Molly Kate Kestner
Day four
- Flip It Up/Hearth It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes
- I Really feel Love – Donna Summer time
Bedtime
- Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt
- 2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka
Olly leaving
- Reverse of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham
- Individuals Change – Mipso
Night
- Want You Properly – Sigala & Becky Hill
Announcement of recent boys
- Prepared For It – Taylor Swift
- What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey
Day three
- Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva
- Right here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara
The Date
- Love Once more – RuthAnne
- All Fired Up – Matt Corby
- Lastly Really feel Good – James Arthur
The Night
- Don’t Depart Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba
- If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK
- Who’s Bought Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume
- Velcro – Jerry Williams
Day 2
- When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
- Slide Away – Miley Cyrus
- Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell
- Peachy Eager – L Devine
The Problem
- Gravity – DJ Recent feat Ella Eyre
- Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks
- Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart
- Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals
- Put on My Kiss – Sugababes
- WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day
- This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen
- So Freakin’ Tight – Robust Love
- Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX
- Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren
The Recoupling
- Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James
- Till We Go Down – Ruelle
- Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina
- Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie
- Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms
Day 1
- I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Wanting For (Authentic Combine) – Luke Chable
- Good Life – Internal Metropolis
- We Bought Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson
- Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole
- Studying The best way to Love – KALM, River
- Within the Morning – Jaded
- Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
- Dimension – Fleur East
- Large Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Large Love
- That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson
- Supermassive Black Gap – Muse
- Offline – Pleasant Fires
- Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek
- The Fort – Mario S
- May Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden
- Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae
- No person – Martin Jensen & James Arthur
- Larger (Name My Title) – Swales feat. RuthAnne
- One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
- Baiana – Bakermat
- Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke
- Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane
- Unhealthy Collectively – Atlas Knox
- Holy Water – Galantis
- Go Gradual – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO
- What I Love – Punctual
The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?
Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this collection is offered on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the collection was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.
What’s the Love Island theme track?
Referred to as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance monitor is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.
Which artists had been featured on the final collection of Love Island?
The 2019 collection of Love Island featured quite a lot of common songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.
Unknown artists have gained reputation prior to now after their songs had been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 collection of the present.
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.
Add Comment