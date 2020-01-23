Love Island 2020 music – all the songs featured on the winter series soundtrack

Love Island 2020 is nicely underway and as we sink our enamel into the newest drama between the islanders, our toes can’t assist however faucet alongside to the infectious chart-toppers.

It won’t be July, but it surely’s scorching sizzling within the South African villa and we’ve acquired your final Love Island music checklist able to be the soundtrack of your January.

What music appeared on Love Island final evening?

Day 10

Cherry Bomb – The Runaways

Kissing Different Folks (Acoustic) – Lennon Stella

Needed – OneRepublic

Make You Mine – Mike Williams feat. Moa Lisa

Day 9

Not Gonna Break Me – Jamie N Commons

Let Me into Your Coronary heart – Isaac Waddington

No Messiah – Skinny Residing

Champagne Kisses – Jessie Ware

four and 20 – Joss Stone

Falling – Harry Types

Be Positive – Madeon

Wait For You (feat. Maia Wright) – Mike Williams

The “Suck and Blow” Sport

Candy Sensation – Flo Rida

Boys Wanna Be Her – Peaches

Blow – Beyonce

Get Dat – Rayelle

Yup – Fallon

Blink – Meghan Trainor

She Ain’t Me – Sinead Harnett

Day eight

Bug Powder Mud – The Prodigy

Summer season Luv – Whethan & The Knocks feat. Crystal Fighters

Magnets – Sam Feldt feat. Sophie Simmons

The Date

Let Me – ZAYN

Feels So Good – HONNE feat. Anna of the North

Religion You Would possibly – Kevin Garrett

Juliet & Romeo – Martin Solveig & Roy Wooden

The Soiled Dancers Problem

Pony – Ginuwine

Sizzling in Herre – Nelly

I’m At all times Right here – Jimi Jamison

Mr. Loverman – Shabba Ranks

Temperature – Sean Paul

In Da Membership – 50 Cent

Bananza (Stomach Dancer) – Akon

Starships – Nicki Minaj

Circus – Britney Spears

Shut Up and Drive – Rihanna

Dirrty – Christina Aguilera

Strike a Pose – Younger T & Bugsey feat. Aitch

Rebecca’s entrance

God is a Dancer – Tiesto & Mabel

Rumble – Zayde Wolf

Day 7

Voodoo Youngster (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Expertise

By no means Tear Us Aside – Paloma Religion

Bedtime

Keep Awake – London Grammar

The Method I Am – Charlie Puth

Raise Me Up – Oliver Heldens & Firebeatz & Schella feat. Carla Monroe

Low Key – Ally Brooke feat. Tyga

The Problem

Million Methods – HRVY

Make Your Transfer – Anton Powers & Redondo

Knock Your self Out – Jadakiss

The Women – Calvin Harris

Motivation – Normani

Religion (Acoustic) – Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz

Take You There – H.E.R

Day 6

Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ

Ditch – Empara Mi

Wild Love – James Bay

All That Love – Rudimental feat. Anne-Marie

The Problem

Anaconda – Nicki Minaj

Booty – Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull

Bubble Butt – Main Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic

Shake Ur Physique (Unique Combine) – Shy FX with T-Energy feat. Di

Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Gamers feat. Far East Motion

Love Machine – Women Aloud

Run This City – OFFAIAH feat. Shenseea

The Night

Simply Watch Me Now – Woman Bri

Lose Management – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys

Recoupling

Misplaced In The Fireplace – Gesaffelstein & The Weekend

Dangerous Issues – Summer season Kennedy

Straightforward Experience – Natali Felicia

When The Reality Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz

Soldier – Fleurie

Let You Know – Sody

Go Your Personal Method – Grace Grundy

Day 5

Religion – George Michael

Once I’m With U – Tritonal feat. Maia Wright

The Dates

Makin’ A Transfer – Woman Bri

Shut – Ever

Loopy Dream – Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner

From Eden – Hozier

What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint

One Evening – MK & Sonny Fodera feat Ralphaella

Reality or Dare

DARE – Gorillaz

Let Me Love You (Prolonged Membership Combine) – Weiss

Is it Actually Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on

Compromise – Molly Kate Kestner

Day four

Flip It Up/Fireplace It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes

I Really feel Love – Donna Summer season

Bedtime

Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt

2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka

Olly leaving

Reverse of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham

Folks Change – Mipso

Night

Want You Nicely – Sigala & Becky Hill

Announcement of latest boys

Prepared For It – Taylor Swift

What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey

Day three

Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva

Right here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara

The Date



Love Once more – RuthAnne

All Fired Up – Matt Corby

Lastly Really feel Good – James Arthur

The Night

Don’t Go away Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba

If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK

Who’s Acquired Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume

Velcro – Jerry Williams

Day 2

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

Slide Away – Miley Cyrus

Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell

Peachy Eager – L Devine

The Problem



Gravity – DJ Contemporary feat Ella Eyre

Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks

Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart

Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals

Put on My Kiss – Sugababes

WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day

This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen

So Freakin’ Tight – Robust Love

Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX

Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren

The Recoupling

Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James

Till We Go Down – Ruelle

Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina

Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie

Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms

Day 1

I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Wanting For (Unique Combine) – Luke Chable

Good Life – Interior Metropolis

We Acquired Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson

Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole

Studying The way to Love – KALM, River

Within the Morning – Jaded

Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa

Dimension – Fleur East

Huge Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Huge Love

That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson

Supermassive Black Gap – Muse

Offline – Pleasant Fires

Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek

The Citadel – Mario S

Might Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae

No person – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Increased (Name My Title) – Swales feat. RuthAnne

One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Dangerous Collectively – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Gradual – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO

What I Love – Punctual

The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?

Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this sequence is out there on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the sequence was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.

What’s the Love Island theme music?

Referred to as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance observe is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.

Which artists have been featured on the final sequence of Love Island?

The 2019 sequence of Love Island featured a variety of well-liked songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.

Unknown artists have gained reputation up to now after their songs have been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 sequence of the present.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2