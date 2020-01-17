Love Island 2020 music – all the songs featured on the winter series soundtrack

Love Island 2020 is properly underway and as we sink our tooth into the most recent drama between the islanders, our ft can’t assist however faucet alongside to the infectious chart-toppers.

It won’t be July, nevertheless it’s scorching scorching within the South African villa and we’ve received your final Love Island music checklist able to be the soundtrack of your January.

What’s the Love Island theme music?

Known as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance observe is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.

What music appeared on Love Island final evening?

Day 5

Religion – George Michael

Once I’m With U – Tritonal feat. Maia Wright

The Dates

Makin’ A Transfer – Woman Bri

Shut – Ever

Loopy Dream – Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner

From Eden – Hozier

What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint

One Evening – MK & Sonny Fodera feat Ralphaella

Fact or Dare

DARE – Gorillaz

Let Me Love You (Prolonged Membership Combine) – Weiss

Is it Actually Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on

Compromise – Molly Kate Kestner

Day four

Flip It Up/Hearth It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes

I Really feel Love – Donna Summer time

Bedtime

Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt

2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka

Olly leaving

Reverse of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham

Folks Change – Mipso

Night

Want You Effectively – Sigala & Becky Hill

Announcement of latest boys

Prepared For It – Taylor Swift

What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey

Day three

Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva

Right here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara

The Date



Love Once more – RuthAnne

All Fired Up – Matt Corby

Lastly Really feel Good – James Arthur

The Night

Don’t Go away Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba

If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK

Who’s Received Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume

Velcro – Jerry Williams

Day 2

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

Slide Away – Miley Cyrus

Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell

Peachy Eager – L Devine

The Problem



Gravity – DJ Contemporary feat Ella Eyre

Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks

Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart

Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals

Put on My Kiss – Sugababes

WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day

This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen

So Freakin’ Tight – Powerful Love

Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX

Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren

The Recoupling

Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James

Till We Go Down – Ruelle

Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina

Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie

Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms

Day 1

I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Trying For (Authentic Combine) – Luke Chable

Good Life – Inside Metropolis

We Received Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson

Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole

Studying Tips on how to Love – KALM, River

Within the Morning – Jaded

Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa

Measurement – Fleur East

Massive Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Massive Love

That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson

Supermassive Black Gap – Muse

Offline – Pleasant Fires

Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek

The Fortress – Mario S

Might Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae

No person – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Increased (Name My Identify) – Swales feat. RuthAnne

One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Dangerous Collectively – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Gradual – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO

What I Love – Punctual

The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?

Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this sequence is on the market on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the sequence was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.

Which artists had been featured on the final sequence of Love Island?

The 2019 sequence of Love Island featured quite a few fashionable songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.

Unknown artists have gained recognition previously after their songs had been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 sequence of the present.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.