Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series

The truth collection could also be making its winter debut however Love Island nonetheless options basic summer season chart hits
The primary episode of Love Island’s 2020 winter version has introduced summer season to our screens with a recent batch of single Islanders and a brand new South African villa. It’s beginning to really feel like July once more, primarily because of the collection’ soundtrack of infectious chart toppers.
For these of you who couldn’t cease dancing in your armchairs throughout final evening’s episode, right here’s a listing of the songs and artists that you might hear yesterday.
What’s the Love Island theme track?
Referred to as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance monitor is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.
What music appeared on Love Island final evening?
Day 2
- When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
- Slide Away – Miley Cyrus
- Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell
- Peachy Eager – L Devine
The Problem
- Gravity – DJ Recent feat Ella Eyre
- Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks
- Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart
- Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals
- Put on My Kiss – Sugababes
- WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day
- This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen
- So Freakin’ Tight – Powerful Love
- Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX
- Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren
The Recoupling
- Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James
- Till We Go Down – Ruelle
- Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina
- Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie
- Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms
Day 1
- I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Trying For (Unique Combine) – Luke Chable
- Good Life – Interior Metropolis
- We Acquired Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson
- Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole
- Studying Easy methods to Love – KALM, River
- Within the Morning – Jaded
- Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
- Measurement – Fleur East
- Large Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Large Love
- That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson
- Supermassive Black Gap – Muse
- Offline – Pleasant Fires
- Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek
- The Citadel – Mario S
- May Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden
- Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae
- No one – Martin Jensen & James Arthur
- Greater (Name My Identify) – Swales feat. RuthAnne
- One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
- Baiana – Bakermat
- Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke
- Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane
- Unhealthy Collectively – Atlas Knox
- Holy Water – Galantis
- Go Sluggish – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO
- What I Love – Punctual
The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?
Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this collection is out there on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the collection was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.
Which artists have been featured on the final collection of Love Island?
The 2019 collection of Love Island featured a lot of fashionable songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.
Unknown artists have gained recognition prior to now after their songs have been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 collection of the present.
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.
