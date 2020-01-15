Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series

The primary episode of Love Island’s 2020 winter version has introduced summer season to our screens with a contemporary batch of single Islanders and a brand new South African villa. It’s beginning to really feel like July once more, primarily as a result of collection’ soundtrack of infectious chart toppers.

For these of you who couldn’t cease dancing in your armchairs throughout final night time’s episode, right here’s a listing of the songs and artists that you would hear yesterday.

What’s the Love Island theme track?

Known as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance monitor is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.

What music appeared on Love Island final night time?

Day three

Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva

Right here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara The Date



Love Once more – RuthAnne

All Fired Up – Matt Corby

Lastly Really feel Good – James Arthur The Night

Don’t Depart Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba

If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK

Who’s Acquired Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume

Velcro – Jerry Williams

Day 2

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

Slide Away – Miley Cyrus

Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell

Peachy Eager – L Devine The Problem



Gravity – DJ Contemporary feat Ella Eyre

Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks

Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart

Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals

Put on My Kiss – Sugababes

WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day

This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen

So Freakin’ Tight – Robust Love

Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX

Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren The Recoupling

Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James

Till We Go Down – Ruelle

Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina

Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie

Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms

Day 1

I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Wanting For (Authentic Combine) – Luke Chable

Good Life – Inside Metropolis

We Acquired Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson

Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole

Studying Easy methods to Love – KALM, River

Within the Morning – Jaded

Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa

Dimension – Fleur East

Massive Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Massive Love

That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson

Supermassive Black Gap – Muse

Offline – Pleasant Fires

Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek

The Fortress – Mario S

May Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae

No person – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Increased (Name My Title) – Swales feat. RuthAnne

One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Unhealthy Collectively – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Gradual – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO

What I Love – Punctual

The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?

Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this collection is accessible on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the collection was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.

Which artists have been featured on the final collection of Love Island?

The 2019 collection of Love Island featured various well-liked songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.

Unknown artists have gained reputation prior to now after their songs have been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 collection of the present.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.