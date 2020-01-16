Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series

The primary episode of Love Island’s 2020 winter version has introduced summer time to our screens with a recent batch of single Islanders and a brand new South African villa. It’s beginning to really feel like July once more, primarily as a result of sequence’ soundtrack of infectious chart toppers.

For these of you who couldn’t cease dancing in your armchairs throughout final evening’s episode, right here’s an inventory of the songs and artists that you would hear yesterday.

What’s the Love Island theme track?

Referred to as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance observe is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.

What music appeared on Love Island final evening?

Day four

Flip It Up/Fireplace It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes

I Really feel Love – Donna Summer time Bedtime

Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt

2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka





Olly leaving

Reverse of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham

Folks Change – Mipso



Night

Want You Properly – Sigala & Becky Hill Announcement of recent boys

Prepared For It – Taylor Swift

What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey

Day three

Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva

Right here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara The Date



Love Once more – RuthAnne

All Fired Up – Matt Corby

Lastly Really feel Good – James Arthur The Night

Don’t Go away Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba

If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK

Who’s Bought Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume

Velcro – Jerry Williams

Day 2

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

Slide Away – Miley Cyrus

Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell

Peachy Eager – L Devine The Problem



Gravity – DJ Contemporary feat Ella Eyre

Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks

Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart

Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals

Put on My Kiss – Sugababes

WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day

This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen

So Freakin’ Tight – Powerful Love

Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX

Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren The Recoupling

Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James

Till We Go Down – Ruelle

Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina

Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie

Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms

Day 1

I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Trying For (Unique Combine) – Luke Chable

Good Life – Interior Metropolis

We Bought Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson

Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole

Studying How you can Love – KALM, River

Within the Morning – Jaded

Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa

Measurement – Fleur East

Large Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Large Love

That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson

Supermassive Black Gap – Muse

Offline – Pleasant Fires

Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek

The Citadel – Mario S

May Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae

No person – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Greater (Name My Title) – Swales feat. RuthAnne

One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Unhealthy Collectively – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Gradual – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO

What I Love – Punctual

The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?

Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this sequence is on the market on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the sequence was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.

Which artists had been featured on the final sequence of Love Island?

The 2019 sequence of Love Island featured a lot of common songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.

Unknown artists have gained reputation up to now after their songs had been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 sequence of the present.

