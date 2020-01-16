Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series

The truth sequence could also be making its winter debut however Love Island nonetheless options basic summer time chart hits
The primary episode of Love Island’s 2020 winter version has introduced summer time to our screens with a recent batch of single Islanders and a brand new South African villa. It’s beginning to really feel like July once more, primarily as a result of sequence’ soundtrack of infectious chart toppers.
For these of you who couldn’t cease dancing in your armchairs throughout final evening’s episode, right here’s an inventory of the songs and artists that you would hear yesterday.
What’s the Love Island theme track?
Referred to as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance observe is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.
What music appeared on Love Island final evening?
Day four
- Flip It Up/Fireplace It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes
- I Really feel Love – Donna Summer time
Bedtime
- Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt
- 2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka
Olly leaving
- Reverse of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham
- Folks Change – Mipso
Night
- Want You Properly – Sigala & Becky Hill
Announcement of recent boys
- Prepared For It – Taylor Swift
- What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey
Day three
- Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva
- Right here (Logic Remix) – Alessia CaraThe Date
- Love Once more – RuthAnne
- All Fired Up – Matt Corby
- Lastly Really feel Good – James ArthurThe Night
- Don’t Go away Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba
- If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK
- Who’s Bought Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume
- Velcro – Jerry Williams
Day 2
- When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
- Slide Away – Miley Cyrus
- Discovered Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell
- Peachy Eager – L DevineThe Problem
- Gravity – DJ Contemporary feat Ella Eyre
- Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks
- Deep Finish (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart
- Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals
- Put on My Kiss – Sugababes
- WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day
- This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen
- So Freakin’ Tight – Powerful Love
- Break the Guidelines – Charli XCX
- Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van BuurenThe Recoupling
- Warmth – Captain Cuts & Parson James
- Till We Go Down – Ruelle
- Right here We Stand – Hidden Residents feat. Svrcina
- Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie
- Not Over But (It’s Solely Begun) – The Phantoms
Day 1
- I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Trying For (Unique Combine) – Luke Chable
- Good Life – Interior Metropolis
- We Bought Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson
- Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole
- Studying How you can Love – KALM, River
- Within the Morning – Jaded
- Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
- Measurement – Fleur East
- Large Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Large Love
- That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson
- Supermassive Black Gap – Muse
- Offline – Pleasant Fires
- Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek
- The Citadel – Mario S
- May Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden
- Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae
- No person – Martin Jensen & James Arthur
- Greater (Name My Title) – Swales feat. RuthAnne
- One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
- Baiana – Bakermat
- Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke
- Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane
- Unhealthy Collectively – Atlas Knox
- Holy Water – Galantis
- Go Gradual – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO
- What I Love – Punctual
The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?
Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this sequence is on the market on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the sequence was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.
Which artists had been featured on the final sequence of Love Island?
The 2019 sequence of Love Island featured a lot of common songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.
Unknown artists have gained reputation up to now after their songs had been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 sequence of the present.
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.
