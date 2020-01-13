Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series

The primary episode of Love Island’s 2020 winter version has introduced summer season to our screens with a recent batch of single Islanders and a brand new South African villa. It’s beginning to really feel like July once more, primarily because of the collection’ soundtrack of infectious chart toppers.

For these of you who couldn’t cease dancing in your armchairs throughout final night time’s episode, right here’s a listing of the songs and artists that you may hear yesterday.

What’s the Love Island theme track?

Known as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance observe is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.

What music appeared on Love Island final night time?

Day 1

I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Trying For (Unique Combine) – Luke Chable

Good Life – Inside Metropolis

We Obtained Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson

Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole

Studying How you can Love – KALM, River

Within the Morning – Jaded

Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa

Dimension – Fleur East

Large Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Large Love

That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson

Supermassive Black Gap – Muse

Offline – Pleasant Fires

Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek

The Fort – Mario S

May Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae

No person – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Increased (Name My Identify) – Swales feat. RuthAnne

One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Unhealthy Collectively – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Sluggish – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO

What I Love – Punctual

The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?

Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this collection is out there on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the collection was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.

Which artists had been featured on the final collection of Love Island?

The 2019 collection of Love Island featured plenty of common songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.

Unknown artists have gained reputation prior to now after their songs had been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 collection of the present.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.