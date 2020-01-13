Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series

The primary episode of Love Island’s 2020 winter version has introduced summer season to our screens with a recent batch of single Islanders and a brand new South African villa. It’s beginning to really feel like July once more, primarily because of the collection’ soundtrack of infectious chart toppers.
For these of you who couldn’t cease dancing in your armchairs throughout final night time’s episode, right here’s a listing of the songs and artists that you may hear yesterday.
What’s the Love Island theme track?
Known as merely ‘Love Island theme’, the digital dance observe is carried out by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.
What music appeared on Love Island final night time?
Day 1
- I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Trying For (Unique Combine) – Luke Chable
- Good Life – Inside Metropolis
- We Obtained Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson
- Thoughts Blown – Syn Cole
- Studying How you can Love – KALM, River
- Within the Morning – Jaded
- Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
- Dimension – Fleur East
- Large Love (David Penn Prolonged Remix) – Pete Heller’s Large Love
- That is Actual – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson
- Supermassive Black Gap – Muse
- Offline – Pleasant Fires
- Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek
- The Fort – Mario S
- May Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden
- Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae
- No person – Martin Jensen & James Arthur
- Increased (Name My Identify) – Swales feat. RuthAnne
- One thing About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
- Baiana – Bakermat
- Love Me Again – RITUAL and Tove Styrke
- Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane
- Unhealthy Collectively – Atlas Knox
- Holy Water – Galantis
- Go Sluggish – Gorgon Metropolis @ Kaskade & ROMEO
- What I Love – Punctual
The place can I get the Love Island soundtrack?
Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured on this collection is out there on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the collection was adopted by 48,258 Spotify customers.
Which artists had been featured on the final collection of Love Island?
The 2019 collection of Love Island featured plenty of common songs together with Energy by Little Combine, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.
Unknown artists have gained reputation prior to now after their songs had been performed throughout earlier Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured within the 2018 collection of the present.
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.
