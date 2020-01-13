Love Island: 272 complaints for ‘racist’ joke and Ollie Williams

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline

Love Island has been hit with 272 Ofcom complaints after only one episode.

Livid viewers contacted the broadcasting regulator over Siânnise Fudge, 25, evaluating her accomplice Nas Majeed, 23 – the one Asian contestant – to Aladdin, throughout Sunday evening’s launch present.

Different followers of the present have been left outraged due to the inclusion of massive sport hunter Ollie Williams, 23, within the line up.

A spokesperson for OfCom instructed MailOnline ‘We acquired 272 complaints in complete about final evening’s Love Island.

‘231 are Ollie being a contestant. 36 of those are about Nas being known as Aladdin.’

‘We are going to assess these complaints in opposition to our broadcasting guidelines, however are but to resolve whether or not or to not examine.’

The complaints come after social media erupted with viewers who have been livid about each issues.

When nobody selected to step ahead for Nas, Siânnise claimed ‘I am not too certain concerning the shorts’ as her excuse when quizzed about why she did not fancy him.

Attempting to make a joke out of the state of affairs, the Disney fan piped up that Nas ‘regarded like Aladdin’ – regardless of bearing no resemblance to the animated character.

Nas described himself as ‘humorous, at all times myself, caring and thoughtful” in his VT, but did not impress the women along with his entrance.

After he picked Siânnise, the Bristolian magnificence declared: ‘He is beautiful. I like Princess Jasmine and he appears a bit like Aladdin.’

Her accomplice took it nicely, enthusing, ‘Do not even try this to me! I am really gassed now’ however Twitter was awash with incredulous fan response as viewers have been left in disbelief by her ‘racist’ comparability.

Persevering with together with her Disney comparisons, Siânnise likened Ollie to a different animated character, saying, ‘I really feel such as you appear to be John Smith from Pocahontas’.

With reference to Ollie Williams’ inclusion on the present, Love Island bosses beforehand instructed MailOnline that they’ve ‘no intention’ of axing the land proprietor after he was uncovered as a ‘massive sport hunter who posed with an array of lifeless animals he killed in Africa.’

Producers of the ITV2 sequence refuse to ‘bow all the way down to the general public on an ethical situation’ as they don’t imagine conserving Ollie on the present will have an effect on viewing figures.

An insider instructed MailOnline: ‘It’s extremely unlikely Ollie shall be booted off the sequence. He is a part of the lineup and already filmed the primary episode – bosses see no cause to kick him off.’

A supply continued: ‘Love Island solid Ollie out of 1000’s of candidates and are sticking to their resolution.

‘They’re hoping this can all blow over as soon as the viewers will get to know Ollie after seeing him on display.’