Love Island bosses say door is open for Caroline Flack return

Love Island’s long-standing host Caroline Flack has had a tough begin to the yr. Flack was charged with assault by beating final month and made the choice to stop the upcoming Winter Love Island forward of its launch this week.

Nevertheless, Love Island bosses have confirmed that “the door is open” for Flack to doubtlessly return to the present sooner or later, revealing that they’ve remained involved together with her forward of her trial in March.

“We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open,” sequence showrunner Amanda Stavri informed The Mirror.

Flack, who made a court docket look in December, has been changed by Laura Whitmore as host for the upcoming spin-off filmed in South Africa. Whitmore is relationship the programme’s in style narrator Iain Stirling, and has beforehand expressed her pleasure at becoming a member of “the biggest show on television”.

“Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend,” Whitmore mentioned on Instagram.

She added: “We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020.