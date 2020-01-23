Love Island cast – meet the full 2020 line-up of singletons looking for love

Because the drama in Love Island continues to sizzle within the new villa in Cape City, South Africa, it may be onerous to maintain updated with all of the forged adjustments.

Whereas the present contestants battle for the prize cash of £50,00zero, we now have all the things it’s essential know in regards to the hopeful islanders, who they’re coupled up with and what they’ve been as much as within the villa.

Right here’s what it’s essential learn about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

We met the Love Island 2020 forged – right here’s what they’re actually like

Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 forged?

Luke Trotman

Age: 22 Job: Semi-pro footballer and scholar Instagram: @luketroytrotman Coupled up with: At present single

The son of a former X Issue contestant, Luke T is after “an intelligent girl, with a bit about her” – will any of our present Islanders match the invoice?



Luke Mabbott

Luke Mabbott – Key Info Age: 24 Job: Heating engineer Instagram: @lukemabbott Twitter: @MabbottLuke Coupled up with: At present single

Justin Bieber “lookalike” Luke has simply come out of a 4 yr relationship – may he discover precisely what he’s searching for within the Love Island villa?



Rebecca Gormley

Rebecca Gormley – Key Info Age: 21 Job: Half-time mannequin and carer Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx Coupled up with: At present single

Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, triggered a stir when she went after coupled-up males, however together with her coronary heart seemingly set on Connagh Howard after they shared a kiss, can anybody flip her head?



Connagh Howard

Connagh Howard – Key Info Age: 27 Job: Mannequin Instagram: @connagh92 Coupled up with: Sophie

Mannequin Connagh thought he’d discovered one thing particular in Sophie Piper however her coronary heart was elsewhere. Now he appears set on Rebecca Gormley, regardless of having Siannise Fudge chase him.



Finley Tapp

Key Info Age: 20 Job: Footballer Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Paige

Footballer Finley has constructed a particular bond with Paige Turley, however admitted his head may very well be turning – is he in for bother within the villa?



Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike

Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – has develop into Twitter’s sweetheart after forming a relationship with Mike. However with their love inflicting doubts, will she have to discover a new man?



Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Magnificence marketing consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Connor

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” woman from Bristol however already she’s develop into the meme queen after a number of of her scenes have triggered a Twitter storm – can she use her humour to seek out the person of her desires?



Jess Gale

Jess Gale – Key Info Age: 20 Job: Pupil and VIP hostess Instagram: @jessicarosegale Coupled up with: Nas

Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eve, the duo turning into the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa. Nonetheless, now she’s going alone with Nas Majeed, can she discover a man to introduce to her sister?



Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Democratic providers officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Callum

Shaughna – who plans a profession in politics after Love Island – has develop into the fan-favourite after her witty one-liners and turbulent love life with Callum Jones, however can she discover happiness within the villa together with her cheeky chap?



Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Info Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connagh

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie is getting alongside nicely with Connor Durman after a quick fling with Connagh Howard.



Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Finley

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Acquired Expertise when she was youthful. Paige was initially coupled up with Ollie Williams earlier than he left the villa, and he or she isn’t getting on nicely with Finley Tapp, however how lengthy will that final?



Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Info Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Leanne

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was once a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. He’s within the fan-favourite couple with Leanne for the time being, however with doubts creeping in, can they final?



Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Siânnise

Connor has discovered one thing particular with Sophie Piper, however can they go the space?



Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the women’ attentions together with his builders’ banter and has already gained over Shaughna Phillips. Though they appear tight, can they make it to the prize cash?



Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Jess

Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s searching for a “cute and funny” woman to take dwelling with him, however his lack of “game” placing him within the friend-zone, can he discover a romantic connection earlier than it’s too late?



Eve Gale – DUMPED

Eve Gale – Key Info Age: 20 Job: Pupil and VIP hostess Instagram: @evegale

Eve was one of many first bombshells to enter the villa, strutting onto the present with equivalent twin Jess. Nonetheless, the sisters have been quickly break up aside when Eve was dumped from the island following every week one recoupling.



Ollie Williams – QUIT

Ollie Williams – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than exit

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. Nonetheless, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for one more woman outdoors of Love Island.



Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays at 9pm.