Love Island cast – meet the full 2020 line-up of singletons looking for love

Because the drama in Love Island continues to sizzle within the new villa in Cape City, South Africa, it may be onerous to maintain updated with all of the forged adjustments.
Whereas the present contestants battle for the prize cash of £50,00zero, we now have all the things it’s essential know in regards to the hopeful islanders, who they’re coupled up with and what they’ve been as much as within the villa.
Right here’s what it’s essential learn about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
Who’s within the Winter Love Island 2020 forged?
Luke Trotman
Age: 22
Job: Semi-pro footballer and scholar
Instagram: @luketroytrotman
Coupled up with: At present single
The son of a former X Issue contestant, Luke T is after “an intelligent girl, with a bit about her” – will any of our present Islanders match the invoice?
Luke Mabbott
Luke Mabbott – Key Info
Age: 24
Job: Heating engineer
Instagram: @lukemabbott
Twitter: @MabbottLuke
Coupled up with: At present single
Justin Bieber “lookalike” Luke has simply come out of a 4 yr relationship – may he discover precisely what he’s searching for within the Love Island villa?
Rebecca Gormley
Rebecca Gormley – Key Info
Age: 21
Job: Half-time mannequin and carer
Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx
Coupled up with: At present single
Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, triggered a stir when she went after coupled-up males, however together with her coronary heart seemingly set on Connagh Howard after they shared a kiss, can anybody flip her head?
Connagh Howard
Connagh Howard – Key Info
Age: 27
Job: Mannequin
Instagram: @connagh92
Coupled up with: Sophie
Mannequin Connagh thought he’d discovered one thing particular in Sophie Piper however her coronary heart was elsewhere. Now he appears set on Rebecca Gormley, regardless of having Siannise Fudge chase him.
Finley Tapp
Key Info
Age: 20
Job: Footballer
Instagram: @finn_tapp
Coupled up with: Paige
Footballer Finley has constructed a particular bond with Paige Turley, however admitted his head may very well be turning – is he in for bother within the villa?
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Info
Age: 22
Job: Customer support advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Coupled up with: Mike
Fiery Leanne – who as soon as competed in Miss Ghana UK – has develop into Twitter’s sweetheart after forming a relationship with Mike. However with their love inflicting doubts, will she have to discover a new man?
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Info
Age: 25
Job: Magnificence marketing consultant
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Coupled up with: Connor
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” woman from Bristol however already she’s develop into the meme queen after a number of of her scenes have triggered a Twitter storm – can she use her humour to seek out the person of her desires?
Jess Gale
Jess Gale – Key Info
Age: 20
Job: Pupil and VIP hostess
Instagram: @jessicarosegale
Coupled up with: Nas
Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eve, the duo turning into the primary feminine twins to enter the Love Island villa. Nonetheless, now she’s going alone with Nas Majeed, can she discover a man to introduce to her sister?
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Info
Age: 25
Job: Democratic providers officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Coupled up with: Callum
Shaughna – who plans a profession in politics after Love Island – has develop into the fan-favourite after her witty one-liners and turbulent love life with Callum Jones, however can she discover happiness within the villa together with her cheeky chap?
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Info
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Coupled up with: Connagh
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her personal ambitions when Love Island is completed. Sophie is getting alongside nicely with Connor Durman after a quick fling with Connagh Howard.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Info
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Coupled up with: Finley
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her personal style of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Acquired Expertise when she was youthful. Paige was initially coupled up with Ollie Williams earlier than he left the villa, and he or she isn’t getting on nicely with Finley Tapp, however how lengthy will that final?
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Info
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Coupled up with: Leanne
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he was once a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. He’s within the fan-favourite couple with Leanne for the time being, however with doubts creeping in, can they final?
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Info
Age: 25
Job: Espresso bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Coupled up with: Siânnise
Connor has discovered one thing particular with Sophie Piper, however can they go the space?
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Info
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Coupled up with: Shaughna
He’s a cheeky chap who will get the women’ attentions together with his builders’ banter and has already gained over Shaughna Phillips. Though they appear tight, can they make it to the prize cash?
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Info
Age: 23
Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Coupled up with: Jess
Nas thinks he’s “different” to different islanders and he’s searching for a “cute and funny” woman to take dwelling with him, however his lack of “game” placing him within the friend-zone, can he discover a romantic connection earlier than it’s too late?
Eve Gale – DUMPED
Eve Gale – Key Info
Age: 20
Job: Pupil and VIP hostess
Instagram: @evegale
Eve was one of many first bombshells to enter the villa, strutting onto the present with equivalent twin Jess. Nonetheless, the sisters have been quickly break up aside when Eve was dumped from the island following every week one recoupling.
Ollie Williams – QUIT
Ollie Williams – Key Info
Age: 23
Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than exit
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific household and isn’t afraid to inform women about his background. Nonetheless, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for one more woman outdoors of Love Island.
