Love Island: Crying Ollie Williams LEAVES the villa

Love Island’s Ollie Williams cried as he left the villa on Wednesday’s episode after revealing he nonetheless has emotions for his ex.

The land proprietor, 23, who sparked an internet backlash after pictures emerged of him posing with the carcasses of lifeless animals he had killed, was emotional as he broke the information to his fellow Islanders that he had stop the present.

The star, who was coupled up with Paige Turley, gathered Islanders across the firepit to announce his departure, after telling the boys he felt ‘something I do in right here is pretend’ attributable to his enduring emotions for his ex.

He stated: ‘That is Love Island and I’m leaving for love

‘Attending to know Paige has made me realise that I nonetheless gave emotions for another person on the skin. If I keep right here I am not being sincere with my very own coronary heart.

‘Sadly I’ve to depart.’

‘That is the toughest choice I’ve ever made however she’s the love of my life. While you’ve bought which you could’t threat throwing that away. I am going to see you on the skin I assume.

Leanne Amaning stated: ‘That is what each woman needs, a person to declare their love for them to the entire world. He went along with his coronary heart. I’ll miss him.

Breaking down in tears, Ollie stated: ‘Being on Love Island is unimaginable, I’ve made buddies for all times. I’ll miss the enjoyable and laughter I’ve had right here. That’s what I am going to actually miss.

Paige stated: ‘I’m not settling for something lower than love. He is set the bar for everybody in right here.

Connor stated: ‘I am unhappy, we bonded so nicely. However I am completely happy for him.;

Teasing his exit Ollie pulled Connor, Mike, Callum and Nas for a chat as he revealed he nonetheless had emotions for his ex.

He stated: ‘Attending to know Paige, I’ve realised I nonetheless have emotions for another person.

‘Lads, my heads f****d. Paige has performed an element in it, attending to know Paige has made me realise one thing fairly huge

‘Since my final girlfriend, made me realise I’ve nonetheless bought emotions for her,. I am being dishonest to everybody. Something I do in right here is f*****g pretend

Connor stated: ‘It is a as soon as in a lifetime. What if somebody walks in and also you overlook about your ex?

An emotional Ollie stated: ‘It is taken f*****g this to make me realise what I really feel about her. No matter I f*****g resolve, you 4 have been like brothers.

‘I might be throwing away the love of my life by staying right here.’

Ollie had instructed Paige earlier than saying his choice to stop, saying: ‘One thing has come to gentle that is made me suppose lengthy and onerous about being right here. I nonetheless have emotions for my final girlfriend

As Paige responded fortunately: ‘Ahhh’ as Ollie stated: ‘I do know it is s**t, I did not suppose these emotions have been there anymore

‘I might simply keep on however it’s worthwhile to get as a lot out of this course of as you’ll be able to. She may inform me to f**ok off. I’ve to put on my coronary heart on my sleeve

Ollie added: ‘I gotta go away. I am sorry, I really feel I’ve wasted your time. I might keep and keep on nevertheless it would not be truthful, it is being sincere with myself.’

Earlier within the episode, Ollie pulled Paige to 1 facet to apologise for cracking onto Siannise, saying: ‘I am simply actually sorry, that is all I can say.’

Paige says: ‘I respect you apologising.’

Ollie retorts: ‘I am not a liar, I delight myself on my honesty. That’s the finish of any form of honesty. Simply give me an opportunity to get to know me higher and you’ll be shocked. Give me an opportunity to show I am reliable.

Within the seaside hut he added: ‘I really feel we’re now shifting ahead in the proper path, lets takes issues daily, takes issues straightforward and sluggish.’

Ollie described his relationship with an ex as poisonous simply days earlier than quitting the villa to be with former flame Laura Nofer.

In scenes that aired on Monday evening, the hunk admitted one among his relationships did not finish nicely, as he was uncovered for dishonest on one among his exes ‘eight or 9 occasions’ through the Spill The Tea problem.

It got here after Love Island introduced that Ollie had stop the villa after he determined to to rekindle his relationship with ex Laura, however followers have since claimed it is a ‘cowl up’ attributable to public backlash after he was accused of being a trophy hunter.

Followers have been unconvinced by Ollie’s reasoning for leaving the villa, with many speeding to Twitter to say that it’s a ‘cowl up’ by ITV bosses.

Main the response was former Love Island star Olivia Attwood, who hinted that he might have been ‘pushed’ to depart the present after hitting again at a fan on social media.

One viewer tweeted: ‘Tbf, truthful play to Ollie. Might’ve stayed, bought his 1m insta followers, ended the connection and run again to his ex (see Olivia Attwood), however did not.

‘I do know some issues he is achieved is incorrect however I believe he is made an excellent choice right here. #LoveIsland.’

In the meantime The Apprentice star Luisa Zissman, 32, made it clear she believes ITV ‘pushed him’ to depart, suggesting each events at the moment are ‘saving face’.

On Tuesday it was introduced that Ollie has stop the ITV2 collection when he stated in a press release the present made him realise he was nonetheless in love along with his ex, Laura Nofer, 23.

However Love Island followers have recommended Ollie’s departure is a ‘cowl up’ and declare he was ‘urged to stop’ after his controversial passion was uncovered.

Photographs surfaced over the weekend of him posing with numerous lifeless carcasses, weapons rested towards the corpses to advertise his looking enterprise – resulting in a livid response and an internet petition to get him faraway from the island.

Nevertheless, viewers started to take a position that Ollie’s exit from the present was attributable to his looking previous and that his ex-girlfriend was an excuse for him to depart Love Island.

One wrote: ‘That Ollie being ‘kicked out for being ‘in love along with his ex’ is such a cover-up!’ whereas one other added: ‘That Ollie has left #LoveIsland as he is ‘nonetheless in love along with his ex’!! has completely nothing, nothing to do with all of the complaints ITV was getting about him being a trophy hunter

‘The affect Twitter has is truthfully unimaginable.’

‘There have been too many complaints after his trophy looking passion was revealed and ITV cannot ignore that.’

One other added: ‘Ollie has left the villa apparently as he nonetheless loves another person on the skin and it isn’t truthful for him to be there. bulls**t.’

He is off! Ollie is pictured along with his ex, Laura Nofer, 23 at Royal Ascot in June 2018

Questions: Viewers just lately started to take a position that Ollie’s exit from the present was attributable to his bloodthirsty looking previous and and that his ex-girlfriend was an excuse for him to depart Love Island – and this hypothesis continued on Wednesday

One other typed: ‘So Ollie went via the applying stage, auditioning, was put into quarantine earlier than the present began and now he realises he is nonetheless not over his ex (is that this the one he cheated on??) LOL YEAH RIGHT.’

One fan wrote: ‘Ollie has left love island attributable to nonetheless being in love along with his ex’ in different phrases ITV have instructed him to depart as a result of backlash they’ve been getting as a result of he kills animals for enjoyable…vile man.’

An insider instructed MailOnline that Ollie was instructed in regards to the emergence of the pictures earlier than he left the villa, saying: ‘It was solely proper that Ollie was knowledgeable of the scenario occurring outdoors of the villa so the welfare crew stepped in.’

Nevertheless a Love Island spokesman stated: ‘Ollie made the choice to depart off his personal again and defined his causes for doing so in his quote.

Denial: Sources near the contestant beforehand denied any suggestion that he has hunted for sport after footage emerged of Ollie posing alongside a wide range of lifeless animals

Controversy: Love Island viewers had been in uproar after pictures of the inheritor to the two,000-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall emerged of him proudly posing beside a warthog, water buffalo and big eland to advertise his looking enterprise

‘He was not made conscious while he was within the villa of any press tales working round him however as with all Islanders, since leaving the villa he has now been briefed as to what has been written and stated about him as a part of our responsibility of care.

‘We will likely be supporting Ollie as he leaves the villa.

Ollie cited unrelated causes for quitting the present, nevertheless.

In a scene that’s anticipated to air on Tuesday evening, Ollie stated within the Seaside Hut: ‘I’ve to be sincere with myself, and everybody, that I do nonetheless love another person… I’ve to comply with my coronary heart on this situation and it could be incorrect for me to disregard these emotions.

‘On the finish of the day, that is Love Island and it is about discovering love. If I carried on something with [current partner] Paige [Turley], or another woman that may come into the villa, it would not be truthful on them.’

A rep for Love Island merely instructed MailOnline: ‘Ollie has made the choice to depart the Love Island villa.’

No spark? At the beginning of the collection Ollie was coupled up with singer Paige however latest scenes have seen the pair struggled to type a connection

Love Island bosses beforehand instructed MailOnline that they’ve ‘no intention’ of axing Ollie, with an extra supply saying producers of the ITV2 collection refuse to ‘bow right down to the general public on an ethical challenge’ as they do not consider conserving Ollie on the present will have an effect on viewing figures.

An insider instructed MailOnline: ‘It’s extremely unlikely Ollie will likely be booted off the collection. He is a part of the lineup and already filmed the primary episode – bosses see no motive to kick him off.’

The supply continued: ‘Love Island solid Ollie out of 1000’s of candidates and are sticking to their choice.

‘They’re hoping it will all blow over as soon as the viewers will get to know Ollie after seeing him on display.’

But it surely’s thought that Ollie’s time was working out, as he was set to change into probably the most complained-about contestant within the present’s historical past.

Having solely appeared on screens for the primary time on Sunday evening when the present returned, the Cornish land proprietor obtained a slew of hate after the images of him looking have been unearthed.

Buddies near Ollie have insisted that he’s really devoted to dialog, with one reportedly telling The Mirror he was culling sick animals to guard the well being of others in Africa.

This has led to almost 500 complaints over the course of the one and a half days because the premiere episode aired on January 12.