Love Island fans outraged as ITV hub CRASHES minutes before winter launch show airs 

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:12 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:16 EST, 12 January 2020

ITV hub crashed minutes earlier than the launch present of the winter sequence of Love Island aired on Sunday night time.

A whole bunch of viewers took to Twitter in outrage as they tuned into to observe the contemporary batch of singletons head into the £5.3million Cape City villa- solely to search out an error message flash up on display.

It learn: ‘Sorry! This video is not out there proper now. Try Reveals part for extra nice programmes.’

Glitch: ITV hub crashed minutes earlier than the launch present of the winter sequence of Love Island aired on Sunday night time

One viewer wrote: ‘WHY IS ITV HUB NOT WORKING’, whereas one other vented: ‘As unhappy as it’s I’ve deliberate my ENTIRE day round this second PLZ!!!!!!!!! Kind out itv hub I’m determined x x’.

‘My night time has simply been ruined. 9pm and ITV hub desires to crash throughout #LoveIsland,’ a 3rd viewer typed.