Love Island fans outraged as ITV hub CRASHES minutes before winter launch show airs 

Love Island: ‘My night time has been ruined!’ Viewers are outraged as ITV hub CRASHES minutes earlier than winter launch present airs
By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
Revealed: | Up to date:
ITV hub crashed minutes earlier than the launch present of the winter sequence of Love Island aired on Sunday night time.
A whole bunch of viewers took to Twitter in outrage as they tuned into to observe the contemporary batch of singletons head into the £5.3million Cape City villa- solely to search out an error message flash up on display.
It learn: ‘Sorry! This video is not out there proper now. Try Reveals part for extra nice programmes.’
Glitch: ITV hub crashed minutes earlier than the launch present of the winter sequence of Love Island aired on Sunday night time
One viewer wrote: ‘WHY IS ITV HUB NOT WORKING’, whereas one other vented: ‘As unhappy as it’s I’ve deliberate my ENTIRE day round this second PLZ!!!!!!!!! Kind out itv hub I’m determined x x’.
‘My night time has simply been ruined. 9pm and ITV hub desires to crash throughout #LoveIsland,’ a 3rd viewer typed.
Commercial
Add Comment