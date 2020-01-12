News

Love Island fans outraged as ITV hub CRASHES minutes before winter launch show airs 

January 13, 2020
Love Island: ‘My night time has been ruined!’ Viewers are outraged as ITV hub CRASHES minutes earlier than winter launch present airs

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline

ITV hub crashed minutes earlier than the launch present of the winter sequence of Love Island aired on Sunday night time. 

A whole bunch of viewers took to Twitter in outrage as they tuned into to observe the contemporary batch of singletons head into the £5.3million Cape City villa- solely to search out an error message flash up on display. 

It learn: ‘Sorry! This video is not out there proper now. Try Reveals part for extra nice programmes.’ 

Glitch: ITV hub crashed minutes earlier than the launch present of the winter sequence of Love Island aired on Sunday night time

One viewer wrote: ‘WHY IS ITV HUB NOT WORKING’, whereas one other vented: ‘As unhappy as it’s I’ve deliberate my ENTIRE day round this second PLZ!!!!!!!!! Kind out itv hub I’m determined x x’.

‘My night time has simply been ruined. 9pm and ITV hub desires to crash throughout #LoveIsland,’ a 3rd viewer typed. 

