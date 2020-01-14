Love Island fans OUTRAGED as Ollie Williams’ Twitter account posts ‘better legs than a gazelle’ GIF

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline

Love Island participant Ollie Williams’ Twitter account brought about fury amoung viewers of the present when it claimed the 23-year-old has ‘higher legs than a gazelle’, a day after it was revealed Ollie has taken half in large recreation looking.

This got here hours earlier than the announcement on Tuesday that Ollie has stop the ITV2 collection.

Photographs surfaced over the weekend of him posing with numerous useless carcasses, weapons rested in opposition to the corpses, supposedly to advertise his looking enterprise.

Following the publication of those footage, Ollie’s Twitter account – run presently by his associates – re-tweeted a meme of him leaning in opposition to the villa breakfast bar in swim-shorts, with the caption ‘Alexa, play Hips Do not Lie by Shakira’, as Ollie swung backwards and forwards.

Ollie’s Twitter then captioned the re-tweet ‘Higher legs than a gazelle’.

Many noticed this as disrespectful, given the revelations that Ollie hunts large recreation.

MailOnline has approached Love Island reps for touch upon this.

Reactions to this tweet started showing. One particular person tweeted: ‘How would the gazelle really feel if she was hunted?’

One other, referring to Ollie being filmed from afar, posted: ‘The view by means of the gazelle’s rifle scope…’

Denial: Sources near the contestant beforehand denied any suggestion that he has hunted for sport after footage emerged of Ollie posing alongside quite a lot of useless animals

Controversy: Love Island viewers have been in uproar after photographs of the inheritor to the two,00Zero-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall emerged of him proudly posing beside a warthog, water buffalo and big eland to advertise his looking enterprise

Outrage: Followers of the present had been left outraged due to the inclusion of massive recreation hunter Ollie Williams, 23, within the line up

Another person posted: ‘Killed just a few of them have you ever, assassin.’

A fourth posted, ‘Revolting. The animals are value greater than him,’ as a fifth added: ‘Murdered any animals just lately?’

Love Island bosses beforehand advised MailOnline that they’ve ‘no intention’ of axing Ollie, with an additional supply saying producers of the ITV2 collection refuse to ‘bow all the way down to the general public on an ethical subject’ as they don’t consider protecting Ollie on the present will have an effect on viewing figures.

An insider advised MailOnline: ‘It’s extremely unlikely Ollie will probably be booted off the collection. He is a part of the lineup and already filmed the primary episode – bosses see no purpose to kick him off.’

The supply continued: ‘Love Island forged Ollie out of 1000’s of candidates and are sticking to their resolution.

‘They’re hoping it will all blow over as soon as the viewers will get to know Ollie after seeing him on display screen.’

Staying put: Love Island bosses have beforehand mentioned they’ve ‘no intention’ of axing Ollie Williams after he was uncovered as a ‘large recreation hunter’